It was always a moment of exuberance that echoed throughout the common area and extending hallways from Aspen High School’s mezzanine: the ringing of the literal bell positioned outside the college counseling office whenever a student had submitted that first college application.
Even after just the first of what is often many such applications, it still always felt like a moment of closure. The common application essay — accepted my hundreds of post-secondary schools across the country — was finally complete. The SAT or ACT entrance exams were no longer looming but instead behind the student. The sometimes myriad supplementary essays over and beyond the 650 words carefully crafted from the common app were, at least for that initial school, finished.
But, of course, for the graduating class of 2021, such a cathartic moment was just one in a long list not possible outside the classroom. Grace Romero — herself happily having committed to her early-decision application to Duke — thinks it’s better this way.
“We obviously are in remote learning — we weren’t in the building yet during that time,” she said.
But the college admissions team at Aspen High School, alongside the district’s administration, brought the celebration outside the facility, to the gondola plaza at the base Aspen Mountain.
There, the bell chimed, over and over again. For graduating seniors, May 1 was Decision Day — that is, the day they committed to their next chapter after high school.
And so they were able to still have that moment, but in some ways it’s even more momentous than those enjoyed by their predecessors, Romero noted. Rather than ringing the bell and getting their photograph taken for having submitted their first application, they instead were able to celebrate the actual school to where they’ll be attending in the fall — or military service or other choice.
Romero likes it better that way.
“I think that may lead to a change in the future — potentially, they may put this at the end of the year to be more inclusive of the different pathways following high school,” she said.