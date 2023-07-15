The under-19 girls team stands out amongst their Aspen Junior Hockey peers on events like photo day, or when the Stanley Cup made its way to the Lewis Ice Arena for photo opportunities. Amongst the sea of green and yellow trimmed jerseys of younger athletes around them, much more aligned with the Leafs’ brand, their black jerseys with red accents — colors of the Aspen High School Skiers — show that there’s something different about this team.
Made up of mostly Aspen High athletes, the team itself isn’t sponsored by the school. The Colorado High School Activities Association, the governing body of varsity high school athletics, doesn’t recognize it. For now, girls are relegated to trying out for boys teams or playing on a club team.
AHS incoming sophomore Bella Simeone is pushing to change that.
“A lot of us that play girls hockey really want to be a part of the high school,” Simeone said. “We won states this year, but it’s not an actual state championship, which is one of the more demoralizing things. You don’t get that recognition. You don’t get like what the boys get or cheer where they get a parade when they win. They get their trophies, we just kind of get a pat on the back and that’s it.”
When the U19 Leafs won their state championship in the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association in February, they were recognized on AHS’s social media accounts and their banner was brought to the school. But after a season of driving themselves to games or riding with parents — without the access of school buses for team use — and paying club dues rather than cheaper varsity sports expenses, the team didn’t get a police-escorted parade like some of the school’s previous state champions have.
In Simeone’s mind, and in some of the minds of her teammates and even opponents, there’s a clear line in the sand and frustration about not getting the resources and the recognition from their school.
AHS Athletic Director John Castrese said the school provides some support like equipment, but there is no affiliation between the school and the club. Simeone said players on the team were given varsity letters, as well.
Simeone believes that the program would benefit from falling under the varsity sports umbrella and is circulating a petition through the community — supported by Castrese and under the name Aspen Highschool— to demonstrate the desire for varsity girls hockey in the area. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 431 signatures before its next goal of 500. Results of the petition have no official bearing on the outcome of sanctioning the sport.
Meanwhile, after conferring with Simeone, Castrese has started speaking with his peers in the Western Slope League to put the concept of presenting girls hockey as a candidate to be sanctioned to CHSAA on the league’s agenda for its August meeting. He said that the discussion will be about feasibility locally, and if so would be followed by reaching out to the Centennial League, which includes Denver area schools like Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen, about collaborating on a potential pilot program.
“If we can make it work, I’m completely supportive of it,” Castrese said. “As far as the numbers go, we’ve got to take a look at the numbers and see if we’re able to sponsor and maintain a program for years, not just for the next two years and then have it fall apart.”
For CHSAA to sanction a new sport, according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Saylor, it must be presented first to the board of directors and then the general legislative council membership for the formation of a pilot program to test interest and feasibility. After two years in pilot, the sport will then go back before the membership for a vote of sanctioning. In 2019, CHSAA sanctioned unified bowling, girls wrestling and boys volleyball. It’s currently pilot-programming girls flag football.
The legislative council does not meet until January, meaning the earliest a potential pilot program could start is the 2024-25 school year. On that timeline, if everything goes smoothly, girls hockey could go before the council for sanctioning for the 2026-27 school year.
Then there’s the question of the club side: players transitioning from club to varsity would result in a loss of revenue. For AJH, the approach to support is one of balance.
“Obviously we’re always supportive of trying to get things equal, but at the same time it would do a hit in our revenue for our programming, which is small to begin with,” AJH Director Harlan Pratt said.
Pratt said that there have been some inquiring discussions between the Colorado Girls Hockey League, a subset of CAHA, with CHSAA about what the sanctioning process might look like. He also said he was unsure if a varsity program could provide the same level of competition as clubs or groups like the Mountain Select team, a traveling club that pulls top players from local mountain towns.
There are questions to be answered and a process to be followed, but if girls hockey eventually falls under the CHSAA umbrella, Simeone and Aspen may be the point of origin.
Simeone’s petition can be found at change.org/p/recognizing-girls-hockey-as-an-official-chasa-sport.
“Once you get to high school, a lot of the fun of high school sports is to get that, like, two-sport recognition or recognition from the school that you did play a sport and you were out there trying instead of just everyone forgetting about it,” Simeone said.