As students across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence on Wednesday, the first day back from spring break at Aspen High School didn’t give the students time to do anything as formal, at least not yet.
But just over a month after Aspen School District was one of many districts in the state to receive multiple false-threat calls, a small group, led by senior Peter de Wetter, still wanted to do something on the day of the organized walkouts. During lunch hour, de Wetter took to the second-level overlook of the school’s commons and read off a speech he prepared as most students in attendance listened.
“I feel like especially here in Aspen, a lot of students have the comfort of being able to go to school safely on a school bus or just driving or walking,” de Wetter said after his short remarks. “A lot of people are not as fortunate. A lot of us here have never experienced something that has to do with gun violence and having lost somebody in their family or a friend to gun violence. It’s such a big problem and I just want people to be more aware and thoughtful of their actions.”
In his speech, he called on his classmates to question what purpose firearms serve in society and what the need for assault rifles and high-capacity magazines are.
De Wetter told the staff, including principal Sarah Strassburger, of the planned demonstration earlier in the day. But few staff made it, with Strassburger tied up with meetings.
“Any time our students take the initiative to stand up for what they believe, I think that’s a really important part of being an informed, engaged citizen,” Strassburger said via phone call. “After some recent events here on our campus, I think it’s more important than ever to bring some of these issues to light, and I think that our students are really thoughtful and it’s impacting them more so than I think people really understand.”
A group called Students Demand Action seems to have been the original organizer of the nationwide walkout, with an “activation toolkit” posted to its website on March 31. The day of the walkout came just over a week after a shooting at a private Presbyterian church school in Nashville, Tennessee, and nearly two weeks after a student shot and injured two deans at Denver East High School.
Aspen School District got its own taste of horror on Feb. 22 and March 1 when it was part of more than 20 schools in the state to receive calls threatening violence toward the schools. The district was placed into a full lockdown in response to the first call, leaving many within the schools and the community to believe there was an active shooter on campus.
“After the first call … everybody was terrified for sure,” de Wetter said. “I think it was that big question of, ‘What if?’ Every single person was asking that question, like, ‘What if this happens, what if that happens?’ At the end of the day, you can’t answer all those hypotheticals.”
The speech drew fairly heavy applause from the cafeteria, but the first day back from spring break likely quelled what Aspen’s participation in the national walkout could be. de Wetter rallied about 10 students to join him, but only a handful participated in a “Hey, hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today?” chant before his speech, before bowing out when the rest of the group didn’t join.
Many of the school’s students weren’t back from break yet or were away from school for different activities. De Wetter himself was in Europe 48 hours before the lunch demonstration.
He hopes that with bigger numbers in the coming weeks, the school can do something more meaningful.
“It’s always hard to rally teenagers,” he admitted. “Ultimately, I want to do a real walkout in the town. … I’m hoping we’re going to be able to make something bigger.”
Strassburger said she wasn’t aware of the plans for a bigger demonstration and while the school’s priority is instruction time, she’s curious to hear the plans while balancing the public school’s position of neutrality.
“I want to support the student voice and freedom of speech and freedom to peacefully demonstrate,” Strassburger said.