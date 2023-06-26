A trio of philanthropic Aspen High students are bringing their love of soccer to the youth of the valley this summer.
Luka Jaramaz, Collin Luu and Blake Zilbermann, all set to be juniors at AHS next year, formed Unity Soccer this summer, offering a free-to-attend soccer camp for kids ages 7 to 12 three days a week. The three have each taken different paths to the sport but found a common love for it on the school's team and wanted to pass it on.
"Soccer really breathed life into our lives," Luu said. "It really touched our hearts in our lives and we wanted to spread that joy through this camp."
The three coaches, who also put together a financial literacy course for Aspen Indigenous Foundation Powwow in May, had the idea sitting in class. They used some of their own money to secure balls, pennies and cones and consulted with the school's athletics department and their soccer coaches about how to put together a program.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the camp meets at Rio Grande Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Players are responsible for their own cleats, water bottles, transportation and sunscreen but are charged no cost to attend. The camp runs through Aug. 3 and started on June 12.
They spend some time on technical drills before playing more fun games like monkey in the middle, or sharks and minnows. They scrimmage to keep up the summer fun factor.
"We try to make it as fun as possible because, really, it is the summer and kids want to balance their learning of soccer and progression with fun as well," Zilbermann said. "We really merge the two into what we believe to be a great program."
For Jaramaz and Zilbermann, who both grew up playing the sport internationally in Bosnia/Croatia and London respectively, they've seen the community-building impact of the sport their whole lives.
"Just generally throughout my entire life, I've seen soccer to be probably the best form of unity that's possible," Jaramaz said.
But both Jaramaz and Luu, who said he was born and raised entirely in Aspen, said they never had an opportunity for a casual, drop-in style camp that was free to attend. In an affluent valley, with clubs and other for-profit camps, they said there wasn’t much available by way of a skills development and summer fun camp. As with virtually all youth sports, the cost to play soccer has skyrocketed, Jaramaz said.
Luu said he hadn’t played soccer before his freshman year of high school. Joining AHS’s team was a life-changing moment.
“I could meet all these amazing people and we could bond over a shared sport and a shared love,” Luu said. “I wanted to provide that, a camp got that helped the youth get in touch with this sport, because I did not have that opportunity. I never got to do that. So, having that and providing that for people that may not be able to is something that we really wanted to do.”
A secondary component is the camp is reaching out to the Aspen community to help spread youth soccer elsewhere. Though they haven’t accepted any donations yet, they also want to use the camp as a vessel to raise money for charities with similar soccer-exposure missions in Africa. They haven’t determined which charities they’ll look to channel some funding, but Luu confirmed that 100% of the money will go to a charity.
Zilbermann said the camp is welcoming everyone, from people up and down the valley, even going so far as mentioning tourists in town for a short time. They’re asking people to sign up through the program page on their website, unitysocceraspen.com. Signing up puts players on their mailing list for notices of cancellations and other bulletins.
More information about the program and its mission is on the website.