Imagine a classroom where each student has a personal artificial intelligence, or AI, tutor. This became a reality for Jason Thompson, a high school student in a bustling city.
Struggling with calculus, Jason was paired with an AI tutor named "Ava." Through personalized lessons and real-time feedback, Ava identified his learning gaps and tailored her approach accordingly. Jason’s grades soared, but more importantly, he regained his confidence in math. The bond formed between Jason and Ava showcased the incredible potential of AI in education, unlocking individualized learning experiences and fostering academic growth like never before.
This is a great anecdotal opening on how AI can be an amazing positive force in learning. But this story — the one you just read — was made by artificial intelligence. The opening paragraph was written with a new technology app called ChatGBT. It is one of several new platforms that use transformative artificial intelligence for different tasks.
"Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a broad set of technologies that have been around for many decades that enable certain automated tasks," said Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, and the former CEO of NPR, the global chair of News at Twitter and general manager of NYTimes.com.
"AI is not a new concept, but the reason we are hearing so much about it is that on November 30, 2022, a new product was released to the world called ChatGBT," Schiller said at Aspen Ideas last week.
"AI is a very broad term. ChatGBT is generative AI. Generative AI is about creating content based on the learning that the technology has done across all of the data it reads on the internet," Schiller said.
As the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival wrapped up Friday, one of the major tracks, "The Edge of Intelligence," addressed the use of AI and its wide-ranging ramifications for society now and into the future in over a dozen talks, panels and workshops.
ChatGBT can spit out text, images or audio at lightning-fast speed and be amazingly realistic looking. But the models generated by ChatGBT are not human. These are machines that are trained on billions of words of content across the internet, and you cannot necessarily trust the output. They get facts wrong. They can make things up. Technology companies call these incidents hallucinations.
There is tremendous potential to use AI for good in this world. But there is also potential for harm.
Deep-fake images can be used to create images reflecting something that didn't happen. Earlier this year, the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign used AI to create a photo of former President Donald Trump embracing Anthony Fauci. With active campaigning underway for the 2024 elections, there is a great concern that one campaign will use this new technology against another campaign, and there are no safeguards yet in place to prevent it. Or, perhaps, one candidate may say something that is real that was recorded, but they will now say the recording was false and has been created by AI.
In addition to generative AI like ChatGBT, AI is a broader set of technologies that can recognize patterns and can do calculations at fantastic rates of speed. It can ingest and dissect data in ways that have really never been possible before.
So we can talk about recognizing patterns in testing chemical compounds through different generations that lead to new drug discoveries or help us mitigate the climate crisis. We can talk about creating personalized information for you on any topic that can greatly enhance the world of education.
In Tuesday's "Wicked Problem" discussion, former Aspen Institute CEO Walter Isaacson discussed the implications of AI in warfare with Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Dan Huttenlocher, a dean at MIT.
They talked about how AI could be used on the battlefield and remove the human component in warfare. Kamikaze drones could attack and work together without any humans being at the controls to guard against mistakes that result in the loss of civilians.
As this year's Aspen Ideas illustrated in its many sessions on AI, modern civilization has entered a brave new world where art, medicine, journalism, elections, many work occupations and warfare will be transformatively changed forever.
"We're in a moment in time that we'll look back some day as a turning point," said Schiller. "The good guys will follow the rules and the bad guys won't."