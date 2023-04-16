For 40 years, scientists and forecasters in the Roaring Fork Valley have measured snowpack from the ground. Now, they can measure it from the air.
Last week, geospatial technology company Airborne Snow Observatories completed its first survey of the Roaring Fork River Basin. Flying at 25,000 feet, a Beechcraft King Air B200 roved over the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries like a high-altitude lawn mower for a total of six hours. Meanwhile, an onboard LiDar system scanned the mountains below, capturing a three-dimensional image of the landscape, and spectrometers measured light reflecting off the snow’s surface.
The data from this survey will provide western Colorado water managers with unprecedented information about spring snowmelt and runoff in the watershed. ASO operated these flights through contracts with eight public entities, including the Colorado River District, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County.
After flying the watershed, ASO compared the data they collected with data taken last summer, when the mountains were snow-free. The difference in the two scans represents how much snow is lying on the landscape and provides insight into how much runoff will flow into the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries this spring and summer.
In total, ASO found that there are a little less than 600,000 acre feet of water stored in snowpack within their measurement area. For perspective, that’s three times the amount of Colorado River water used by the state of Nevada last year, according to data from the Bureau of Reclamation. And it doesn’t even include snowpack above the Crystal River, which adds significantly to the Roaring Fork’s total flow. While some of that water will be absorbed into the soil, much of it will ultimately become river water, sustaining riparian habitats and human communities in the valley and beyond.
Using data on snow “albedo,” or the light that reflects off the snow’s surface, ASO also examined the impact that dust deposited by high winds have on snowmelt in the basin. Dust-covered snow absorbs more sunlight and melts faster, which shortens the amount of time when recreators and some irrigators can rely on rivers and streams. ASO found that a windstorm on April 3, which carried dust from deserts in the Four Corners area, will likely have a dramatic impact on the snowmelt season this year. In their survey report, ASO stated that the dust storm could speed up the snowmelt process by a month or more.
Colorado water managers say ASO’s technology is a major step forward from existing snowpack measurement tools in the Roaring Fork Watershed. First developed as a project under NASA, ASO says the technology is superior to both ground and satellite-based snow measurement methods. Dave Kanzer, Director of Science and Interstate Matters at the Colorado River Water Conservation District, said it wouldn’t be inappropriate to call the tech “revolutionary” for Colorado snowpack measurement.
“It is a game changer,” he said.
Currently, water managers and meteorologists measure snowpack in the Roaring Fork watershed using eight SNOTEL sites, points on the landscape where ground-based instruments collect and transmit data on snow depth. Forecasters then use historical runoff data, along with SNOTEL measurements, to predict water supplies for a given year.
The model used for making those predictions is called a “lumped model.” Kanzer said that this technique of forecasting water supplies is good, but it’s “a little bit outmoded.”
By comparison, forecasters can use ASO to predict water supplies in a “physical model.” Rather than developing one big lumped number for water supply based on a few points, the model creates a grid of many points across the snowpack, which can respond independently to different inputs. Kanzer said this model will allow forecasters to incorporate factors like climate signals and soil moisture into their forecasts, providing a much richer picture of water supplies. Forecasters will also be able to better understand the effects of wildfires on snowmelt in the watershed.
Jeff Deems, Chief Technical Officer for Hardware at ASO, said ASO data can also inform better predictions during a time of unprecedented drought and climate change, when historical data may not be as relevant to a rapidly changing present. Rather than relying on previous years’ data to predict snowmelt, ASO data can incorporate meteorological forecasts in real time and predict how weather will affect snowpack on a nuanced level.
“An accurate accounting of exactly how much water we have stored in our snowpack can support more tailored and effective water management decision-making and runoff forecasting, using methods that don’t depend on comparing this year to years in the past. More and more, this year isn’t like years in the past,” Deems said.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, ASO data will be particularly helpful for the city of Aspen and dam managers at Ruedi Reservoir. Each spring, as the snowpack melts and runs into Ruedi Reservoir, dam managers must release water to keep the reservoir from overfilling. Sometimes, the dam releases more water than necessary because of false water supply forecasts using data from SNOTEL sites. Snowpack estimates based on SNOTEL sites can be off by as much as 40%, and sometimes more. ASO snowpack measurements are usually off by only 5% to 13%.
April Long, executive director of the Ruedi Power and Water Authority, said more accurate ASO data will help dam managers be more efficient with their releases, meaning the reservoir will capture more water each year. “The more we know about the water that’s available to us, the more opportunities we have to use that water to our benefit,” Long said.
Long, who also works as Clean River program manager for the city of Aspen, said ASO data could also improve the city’s attempts to maintain environmentally healthy water levels in the Roaring Fork River. In addition, Long said the city will have better outlooks for its annual drinking water supply, which it sources from Maroon and Castle creeks.
ASO has already delivered similar results for water managers on the West Coast. Originally developed as a project under NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2010, ASO helped the State of California measure snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains. More than a decade later, California still uses ASO for snowpack measurement, which informs water management decisions across the state.
In Colorado, ASO conducted its first flights in 2014, when it measured snowpack in part of the Rio Grande basin in Conejos County. There, the flights helped water managers administer the river in accordance with the Rio Grande Compact, a water agreement between Colorado and New Mexico, saving some irrigators from unexpected cuts in their water use. Later, in 2019, Denver Water commissioned ASO flights to help it manage releases from Dillon Reservoir, which accounts for 40% of the city’s water storage.
The success of those efforts led Conejos County and Denver Water to continue investing in ASO flights, with more Colorado water managers jumping on since. In 2019, ASO went from being a publicly funded program to a private company, Airborne Snow Observatories Inc. And in 2020, stakeholders formed the Colorado Airborne Snow Measurement working group, an ad hoc group of public officials and water managers interested in expanding airborne snow measurement in the state.
Today, CASM’s monthly meetings include more than 200 people, according to Erik Skeie, special projects coordinator for the Colorado Division of Natural Resources. CASM’s planning team includes representatives from the Colorado River District, the state of Colorado, Denver Water, and Airborne Snow Observatories, among others. In total, the CASM program has received $2.4 million for flights and forecasts across Colorado in 2023, pending full grant approvals.
ASO operated its Roaring Fork survey with coordination through CASM. Currently, ASO is the only company that coordinates with CASM for airborne snow measurement in Colorado, though Skeie says that could change if any other companies were to develop a competitive technology.
“It's just really cool to see this thing go from an experiment, when it was under NASA, to now potentially being a full statewide data resource,” said Skeie, who worked on the 2014 flights in Conejos County. Ultimately, CASM hopes for a fully developed ASO program that includes six to eight surveys per year across all snow-covered areas of Colorado. At most, CASM’s website says they would need 215 flights per year to “provide detailed measurements across all major headwaters of Colorado’s river basins from winter through the spring melt season.” Last year, CASM conducted 12 surveys, meaning there is significant room to grow.
Altogether, this year’s survey of the Roaring Fork watershed cost funders just under $270,000. The Colorado River District was the largest funder, contributing $75,000. Pitkin County provided $65,000, and the City of Aspen provided $50,000. Other funders include the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District, the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company, Northern Water Conservancy District, and the Colorado Water Conservation Board (grant pending).
The Southeastern Water Conservancy District, whose users in the Arkansas River Basin receive Fryingpan River water through a tunnel beneath the continental divide, also contributed $5,000, though Kanzer said the River District had hoped for more.
“We were really hoping that the trans-basin partners, so to speak, would contribute in a significant way,” Kanzer said.
Looking forward, Kanzer hopes stakeholders can continue to fund ASO flights well into the future. In order to get the most meaningful data, he said, forecasters ideally need five to 10 years of consistent ASO flights in a watershed.