The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is poised to have more summer flights this year than ever before — 23 flights daily compared with the pre-COVID peak of 20 flights daily in the summer of 2019.
United Airlines and American Airlines, the two commercial carriers serving the Aspen market, are forecasting higher demand following severe cutbacks in service last summer locally, nationally and globally due to the pandemic. Local air transportation consultant Bill Tomcich said the planned increase in flights suggests recovering post-pandemic summer travel markets. But he cautioned that the airlines could change their plans — one way or the other — as they move closer to the June 3 start date for the summer season.
“The core schedules were loaded last weekend,” Tomcich said. “Things could change as we get closer to June. The schedules could be altered based on [advance] bookings.”
The schedules represent a marked difference compared with the summer of 2020, which came just a few months after the onset of COVID-19 and the early closure of Colorado’s ski resorts in mid-March.
“Last summer was almost nothing,” Tomcich pointed out. “I think we were celebrating when we got to five flights daily in July.”
United is restoring its capacity from its Denver hub and plans seven flights a day to Aspen. United also is planning two daily flights from both Houston and Los Angeles and a single daily flight from San Francisco and Chicago. That represents 13 total flights each day from the Chicago-based carrier.
Meanwhile, American is planning five flights daily from its D-FW hub, two daily from both Chicago and Los Angeles and one daily from Phoenix. And, as was previously announced, the airline has scheduled a single weekly nonstop flight on Saturdays from Austin, Texas.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines served the Aspen market in 2019 and part of 2020 before suspending its Salt Lake City-to-Aspen route mid-year. It is not planning to restart the route this summer, and its long-term plans for the local market are up in the air.
Tomcich, former president of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, is a consultant to the group Fly Aspen Snowmass, a partnership among the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism and the Aspen Skiing Co. Together, they work to maintain relationships with the airlines and bring more visitors to the area.
He said the 2021 summer flight schedules show that both American and United have included ASE — the three-letter identifier for Pitkin County’s airport — among their broader strategic summer expansion plans.
American’s new Aspen route planned for Saturdays is part of a “sharp and significant expansion in air service” for the booming Texas capital, “both in the years leading up to the pandemic and in 2021,” according to a recent article written by Zach Griff of the online travel newsletter “The Points Guy.”
In March, Griff wrote, “American Airlines became the latest U.S. carrier to double down on [Austin], adding 10 year-round and seasonal routes to the fast-growing metropolis.” Its long-term focus includes business-focused daily routes to places like Nashville, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina, but also the Saturday-only seasonal jaunts to Aspen, Los Cabos, Mexico and Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida. Other airlines also have boosted service to and from Austin recently.
“Aspen was the only mountain market that was added,” Tomcich said of American’s expansion from Austin. “What’s interesting is that Austin doesn’t function as a hub for anyone.” Under the current plan, the mid-morning Saturday route starts June 5 and runs through the first weekend of September.
Tomcich noted that United’s two-flights-daily schedule from Houston and Los Angeles represents the first time ever that the carrier has served Aspen twice daily from those two hubs during the summer. United, he said, is “going big this summer into outdoor destinations.”
With the winter-spring tourism season winding to a close, ASE is now operating under a light offseason schedule. On Friday, there were six scheduled arrivals and five scheduled departures. All of the routes involved D-FW and Denver.
Other ASE news
Rich Englehart, the assistant county manager who has served as interim airport director following last July’s resignation of John Kinney, said apron and taxiway maintenance remains on schedule for May 17-23.
The upshot is the runway will be closed, with no private or commercial aircraft activity flying into or departing Aspen’s airport. Flights are expected to resume on May 24.
The $1.7 million project represents a partnership between Pitkin County, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Generally, the project involves patching, sealing and restriping of the asphalt-based taxiway and apron. It also will include some repainting on the concrete runway.
The airport also has $2.7 million in CARES Act funding it is authorized to use, Englehart said. Part of that money could include a project on the airport terminal’s HVAC systems. The question for county officials is whether to proceed with an HVAC project or save the money for other uses, given that the terminal building is due to be redeveloped as part of the “Common Ground” recommendations developed in 2019 and early 2020 via the ASE Vision process.
There is no timeline for the airport’s terminal redevelopment, Englehart said.
He added that the airport’s new director, Daniel Bartholomew, will officially start on May 10. Bartholomew will report to Englehart on airport matters.