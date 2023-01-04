A citizens’ committee advising Pitkin County commissioners on the local airport is preparing to tackle several meaty issues in 2023 — greenhouse gas emissions, safety of flight operations, planning for a new passenger terminal and assessing the types of commercial aircraft that will serve the market in the future.
As daunting as those technical issues are, it is public relations that is providing one of the biggest challenges, some committee members said Tuesday during an update with the county commissioners. Commissioner Greg Poschman asked members of the Airport Advisory Committee what surprised them most during their deliberations in 2022.
“For me personally, what I’m most surprised about is the communication around what the board is doing and how that communication is getting out there to the community in general,” said Jacque Francis, chair of the advisory group. “The communication has been oddly negative about what this committee is trying to do and what they have been able to do.”
Howie Mallory, another longtime Aspen resident and airport advisory board member, agreed that interacting with the community has been a primary challenge.
“The surprise has been the difficulty of messaging,” Mallory said.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport has been a sensitive topic for decades because of the critical role it plays for the resort and the effects operations have on residents throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. Some residents have deep-seated concerns that widening the runway to allow larger commercial aircraft to fly in and out of Aspen — one of the recommendations that resulted from the ASE Vision process on airport redevelopment — will place even greater growth pressure on the upper valley, so they have been wary about proposed airport improvements. Other residents are frustrated by the noise generated by the large numbers of private aircraft flying in and out and the stain it leaves on Aspen’s environmental standing.
Advisory committee member Valerie Braun told commissioners she has worked on airport issues for decades as a member of the Woody Creek Caucus, but has learned to a greater extent over the last year how important airport issues are to people in the region. Aircraft traffic affects people in Carbondale, Basalt and the Fryingpan Valley, she said.
She noted that a resident of Rifle wrote a letter to the editors of local newspapers recently decrying the impacts of private aircraft using the Rifle airport due to the high traffic at Aspen during the holidays. Letter writer P.J. Breslin wrote that 50 or so private jets had thundered over Rifle before noon on New Year’s Day. He labeled it an environmental injustice that the city had become a sacrifice zone.
Braun told commissioners the upper valley has an obligation to address the “mess” that has been created at the Aspen airport.
“We need to fix it here and not dump it on somewhere else,” she said.
The advisory committee started meeting in January 2022 and one year later is still struggling with questions of transparency and inclusivity. Renowned physicist and Rocky Mountain Institute co-founder Amory Lovins is the face of a group that formed Aspen Fly Right, a new nonprofit organization that is presenting alternative visions of how the airport should evolve.
Lovins is speaking on airport issues at Explore Booksellers in Aspen on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. His presentation is titled, “What is the future of the Aspen Airport?”
Francis told commissioners the committee revised its rules during 2022 to better interact with the public. There is a standing invitation to the public to speak on issues not on the agenda at the start of each meeting. Commenters are required to limit their presentations to three minutes. The board added another public comment opportunity toward the end of meetings to gather input on topics that arise during the board’s deliberations.
Advisory board members asked commissioners Tuesday if county staff could provide public relations help in reaching out to the public and encouraging participation in committee’s meetings. They were told that Pitkin County communications manager Marci Suazo already is brainstorming on ways to engage the public.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said it is important that the message be clear that the public can attend the committee’s meetings and get involved so that the committee doesn’t get sidetracked from its mission.
“We want to back you guys up because you’re doing an amazing job,” Clapper said. “And you’re right — you’re being misheard or misinterpreted or misunderstood by the community.”