The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport closed on Monday after a private aircraft “went off the runway” shortly before noon.
Six people, including four passengers and two crew members, were on board the small jet known as a “Hawker” when the incident occurred and there were no injuries.
As of the Aspen Daily News’ print deadline, the airport remained closed but was expected to reopen later Monday night once crews successfully removed the aircraft from a “safety area.”
“They have a crane on site to remove the aircraft from the location,” Tracy Trulove, a public information officer contractor with Pitkin County, said late Monday afternoon. “They’re just getting the crane positioned currently to be able to get the aircraft out of the way.”
It isn’t immediately clear what caused the private plane, which was set to take off for Austin, Texas, to go off the runway Monday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
By Monday afternoon, several flights that were originally scheduled to depart from the airport on Presidents Day had either been rescheduled or canceled altogether.
However, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew was hopeful that some commercial flights would be able to depart beginning Tuesday morning.
“We have four or five commercial aircrafts on the ground right now. So, those probably won’t have a problem getting out (Tuesday) depending on winds,” Bartholomew said Monday evening. “Aircraft getting in … that’ll be touch and go with the weather coming in the way it is.”
With several inches of snow expected, a winter storm warning will remain in effect for the Aspen area through 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to flight cancellations, Monday’s incident also forced a number of flights attempting to land at the airport to find a different runway.
“As soon as we close … the Federal Aviation Administration — air traffic control — takes over and redirects those flights to an alternate airport.” Bartholomew said. “Some (flight reroutes) may be at the pilot’s choosing, it depends.”
Several public-safety agencies responded to Monday's incident, which occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Those responding entities included the Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Ambulance District, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Snowmass Village Police Department and airport staff members themselves.
“Our procedure is to respond with deputies to the terminal, in addition to areas throughout the airport, to ensure that we have a good public-safety presence at all public locations of the airport,” Alex Burchetta, Pitkin County undersheriff, said Monday. “It’s up to the airport staff to determine what they want to do with the passengers … the airlines … the rental car companies and the tenants of that building. We don’t make those decisions.”
Bartholomew praised the response of public-safety officials and made clear that the airlines themselves would decide exactly when to resume their commercial flights once the airport did reopen.
Flight statuses can be checked either at aspenairport.com or by contacting the airlines directly.