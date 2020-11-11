The Pitkin County Board of Commissioners asked citizens to weigh in about airport updates as it moves closer to approving the ASE Vision Committee Final Airport Recommendations.
And on Tuesday, 26 people commented both in person at the Hotel Jerome’s ballroom and via Zoom.
More than half of the speakers suggested that additional time is needed to more thoroughly explore specific details of the airport upgrades beyond the pause in the process due to COVID-19. One person suggested that a referendum similar to one held in 1995 on the airport could be forthcoming.
“Truly, the impacts of a county-operated airport are going to be felt by every resident of this valley,” said Aspen Mayor Torre, who implored members of the BOCC to have patience in making decisions that will last “not a lifetime, but lifetimes.”
John Bennett, the former Aspen mayor who was part of the ASE Vision Committee, defended the group’s recommendations, saying they could make positive impacts on safety, reducing both emissions and noise and managing future enplanements. Bennett pointed out the “existential crisis of climate change [and] exponential growth of airport noise” in suggesting why the status quo at Sardy Field is no longer working.
The citizen-based committee’s 15 recommendations — that were crafted over about a year and a half — have been scrutinized by the BOCC since August, though they were completed around the start of the pandemic. During that time, public comments have continued to be submitted and reviewed by the commissioners.
Following the third public meeting on the ASE Vision document, “We’ve got some similar comments and some new comments,” said Commissioner George Newman. He added that there will still be additional opportunity for the public to weigh in.
Controlling growth through infrastructure?
The CRJ-700 — the workhorse commercial plane serving Aspen’s airport — will have a longer operational lifespan than originally thought.
As the initial forecast of the plane’s pending retirement was one of the driving factors behind the airport plan, several speakers asked this be top of mind in the BOCC’s consideration.
“The CRJ viability keeps popping up,” said Susan Redstone of Aspen, who called the fleet issues “time bombs and minefields.”
“Please just pause — consider just pausing on this,” she said.
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan said that the process has already been paused because of COVID-19. Kaplan also said that SkiCo and its employees are not in favor of unfettered airport growth, as had been suggested by another speaker.
Commenting on a reduction in a number of gates suggested in the BOCC’s recommendations, Kaplan said, “We are trying to control growth through constraining infrastructure” — a scenario he compared to the highway bottleneck and lack of improvements at the entrance to Aspen.
Last month, the majority of the commissioners voted to not move or expand the runway to accommodate planes with wingspans more than 95 feet. Evan Marks, a member of the county’s financial advisory board, was among those speakers Tuesday to consider this a mistake.
“I don’t see any path forward for you guys other than to endorse” the runway expansion, he said. Marks also pushed back on suggestions made by some speakers that there was a pro-expansion bias baked into the ASE Vision process.
“Your decisions can only be as unbiased as your information,” said Amory Lovins, the writer and physicist who has repeatedly asked that the ASE Vision plan be slowed to consider new information and developing, cleaner technology.
Most critical of the plan and process was Aspenite Tim Mooney, who said he was “not being paid by a corporation to be at these meetings,” a not-subtle slam at SkiCo.
Mooney alleged he sensed early on that “the Vision process was skewed. We basically knew this was all about growth.” He additionally pointed to the culprit as “industrial tourism, commercial corporate companies that are operating out of Aspen.”
He called the runway expansion a “boondoggle” that was “expressed for greed instead of need.”
Mooney also said he believes — like in 1995, when the airport was considering an expansion that could have accommodated 737s — “I think the community is poised to take this to a referendum. I think you need to hear the community’s opinion and that will be at the ballot box.”
Other speakers Tuesday said that some positive changes to the airport’s operations can be made even while the plan is being scrutinized by the BOCC.
Pilot and Airport Business Center developer John McBride suggested that better educating pilots in using the airport could improve its safety.
“It’s an embarrassment, all of the accidents we’ve had,” McBride said.
Public input will continue to be gathered, and space and deadlines prohibited all of the comments from Tuesday from being included in this article by press time.
Commissioner Patti Clapper noted the “good points” that were made during Tuesday’s meeting — even if not everyone agrees on them.
One aspect unanimously agreed upon is the recommendation to establish an airport advisory board, which BOCC Chair Steve Child said can happen almost immediately.