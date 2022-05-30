With an advisory committee now in place and a consultant chosen to help create a new layout plan, efforts to redevelop the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport are starting to pick up speed following a slight slowdown attributed to the pandemic.
The new ASE Airport Advisory Board, whose members were chosen late last year by Pitkin County commissioners, has been meeting monthly since January. The seven-member volunteer board is tasked with weighing in on bigger-picture airport issues and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners, including redevelopment of the terminal building and airside infrastructure such as the runway and taxiway.
Officials have acknowledged that there have been some early hiccups involving in-person attendance and meeting technology — typical issues relating to a board that’s starting from scratch — but the kinks in the system are being worked out. Possible inclusion on the board drew a lot of interest last year, as 75 people submitted applications — a figure that’s considered extremely high and rare in the community for a volunteer, advisory role with local government.
Recent board presentations and discussions have revolved around a new initiative: creation of an “airport layout plan,” which airport and county officials routinely call an ALP. It’s a forward-looking document that paints a picture of the airport’s possible future. It is said to be instrumental in gaining approval and money from the Federal Aviation Administration for airport redevelopment projects the county hopes to undertake over the next decade-plus, many of which will make ASE (the three-letter FAA identifier for the airport) a Class III facility, capable of allowing larger aircraft with a greater wingspans.
The ALP is expected to take 12-18 months to complete, according to recent board discussions. Jacobsen Daniels, a Michigan-based consulting firm that has handled planning services for airport projects in many cities — including Miami, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta — is now on board to assist the county with forging the plan. A Jacobsen Daniels consultant presented to board members and answered questions at their last meeting on May 19.
The plan will take into account the numerous Common Ground Recommendations that grew out of the ASE Vision Process, a county-led, community-wide “visioning effort” that got underway in early 2019 and ended in mid-2020. Those discussions, involving more than 100 participants serving on five committees, led to a detailed BOCC review and passage of December 2020’s Resolution 105, which generally goes along with the recommendations, but has various amendments and caveats.
For example, there were some recommendations to which commissioners did not quite give a full thumbs-up, such as the widening of the runway to 150 feet and greater separation between the center lines of the runway and taxiway, which would involve a shift of the taxiway. Those projects would be necessary to achieve status as a Class III airport and allow commercial and private planes with wingspans greater than 95 feet to use the airport. The impetus behind the ASE Vision Process was the need to widen the runway to accommodate such aircraft, given predictions of the retirement of the CRJ 700, the commercial jet currently used by the three airlines serving the Aspen market.
On the point of those particular ASE Vision goals, commissioners added the following preface: “Pursuit of the work in the proposed Airport Layout Plan will not be approved by the Board of County Commissioners until such time as either negotiations with the FAA and/or the airlines, and other partners, or clear and convincing evidence in an updated fleet-mix study, indicate that only aircraft which are cleaner, quieter and of certain size that will serve ASE.”
Airports, though, are not allowed to discriminate against types of aircraft so long as the planes in use meet the criteria for the facility’s basic classification. Time will tell, but the desire to ensure that only certain types of commercial aircraft fly into Aspen could end up being a sticking point with the FAA and the airlines themselves.
The runway and taxiway issues were by far the most controversial aspect of the recommendations, given a vocal minority’s outcry that those airside changes and status as a Class III facility will usher in large, noisy planes such as Boeing 737s that further deteriorate the upper valley’s “small-town character” and turn Aspen into a “cruise-ship styled” resort destination.” County officials and some board members in full support of the recommendations are quick to say that 737s aren’t suitable for ASE because of Aspen’s high-density altitude, which makes it harder for aircraft to gain lift for takeoff during summer months. However, the Airbus A220 is one model that officials and ASE Vision participants have eyed as possibly being the commercial jet of the local airport’s future.
As a prerequisite for approval of what’s known as “Recommendation 12” — the goal that relates to the ALP and a step up to Class III — commissioners also are requiring a “fleet-mix study” of the commercial airlines, which in part will gauge current use of the CRJ 700s and the types of aircraft that may be used to replace them in special markets such as Aspen’s. Jacobsen Daniels will be responsible for the fleet-mix study as part of its work on the layout plan.
The BOCC resolution also states that the county must negotiate with airlines and the FAA to achieve agreements that ASE will be served by aircraft with emissions that are significantly lower than the CRJ-700. They also must be quieter than the CRJ-700.
In addition, the aircraft must have a maximum takeoff weight limit of 140,000 pounds and a seat limitation of no more than 100-120 passengers. The CRJ-700 typically has around 70 seats. To date, those negotiations have yet to take place, as the airlines have been busy responding to challenges relating to the post-pandemic travel market.
Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart, who works with the county-owned airport and Airport Director Dan Bartholomew, pointed out last week that while the process is proceeding through the lens of the ASE Vision Process and Resolution 105 of 2020, many more years of planning and approvals lie ahead before dirt gets turned. Also, the Common Ground Recommendations call for terminal redevelopment to be addressed ahead of airside improvements.
“The bottom line is that we’re early in this process; the pandemic put things on pause,” Englehart said. “And we’ve got an advisory board that’s going to be heavily involved in what’s going to happen here. We’re really just getting started.”