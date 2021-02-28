No injuries were reported after the nose gear of a private plane collapsed upon landing Sunday morning, leading to a temporary closure of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The incident was first reported at 11:13 a.m.
“The good news is nobody was hurt,” said Rich Englehart, interim airport manager.
The airport reopened for operations just after 1 p.m. following about a two-hour closure.
Two people were on board the small aircraft, said airport operations director Caroline Bonynge. While the passengers emerged unscathed, there was damage to the propeller and the plane's front end.
The flight's city of origin was not initially known. The single-engine Piper airplane was towed off runway 33 around 12:45 p.m.
The mutual aid agreement that included the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, Aspen Ambulance and the Aspen Fire Department was implemented. It “played a great support role to the airport operations team,” Bonynge said.
This was the second time this week that mutual aid supported an airport incident. On Wednesday, a report of electrical fumes in the cabin of an American Airlines flight from Chicago triggered two alert systems, prompting the Aspen Tower to declare an emergency. The plane was about 17 miles outside of the airport at the time; it landed in Aspen without incident.