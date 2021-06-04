The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport closed for more than two hours on Friday after a private aircraft experienced a partial collapse of landing gear upon arriving just before 10 a.m.
No one was injured. Emergency responders from the Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Ambulance District and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene at the airport when the incident occurred. The mutual aid agencies were scheduled alongside airport staff for a biennial safety training exercise.
"This is one for the books, that's for sure," Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said.
The aircraft blocked the runway and crews worked to remove it. The airport reopened by 12:30 p.m.
"The message I’m getting is that the terminal is opening back up … so we should be set shortly," Bartholomew said just before noon. A press release had anticipated an hour or two for the cleanup.
The training exercise was canceled, "to be rescheduled at a future date,” Bartholomew said.
This story will be updated.