COVID-19’s transition to endemic from pandemic will result in tangible impacts on Pitkin County, headlined by the reduction of free testing and vaccination options and the closure of the testing site at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
The end of the federal COVID public health emergency is expected once the latest extension expires on Jan. 11, bringing the end of pandemic response funding with it. The ripple effect will mean reduced government services, moving the treatment and detection of the virus into the mainstream medical system. Pitkin County’s main testing site and the Western Slope vaccination bus — both sponsored by the state and, in turn, the federal government — are among the first expected cuts in the transition, ceasing operations in January.
Once they’re gone, individuals at risk for more severe illness will be referred through their care providers to access treatment for COVID-19, similar in approach to other respiratory viruses.
“It really does go toward the idea of normalizing the COVID-19 response into a lot of pre-existing structures, such as our typical response to RSV and typical response to flu,” said Carly Senst, Pitkin County Public Health epidemiologist and COVID-19 response lead.
“When COVID first came on the scene, everyone was encouraged to go seek out those tests so that we could isolate them, so that we could quarantine, so that we could stop those chains of transmission when they were identified. Where we are now is kind of like the flu: we don’t try to stop every chain of transmission we identify,” she continued.
The focus now, Senst said, is on the higher risk individuals and ensuring resources for those populations: individuals above the age of 65, with preexisting conditions or in a higher-risk cohort setting, like schools or jail systems.
President Biden extended the national public health emergency declaration pertaining to COVID-19 in October for 90 days. That extension is set to expire on Jan. 11, with broad belief — including in local health officials like Senst — that it will not be extended again, effectively ending government resources for pandemic response.
Specifically, the end date for the airport testing site is currently listed at Jan. 15. Senst said it could close sooner, depending on factors like weather or ability to staff it. Previous communications from Pitkin County Public Health indicating that services would cease on Jan. 1 have been revised.
As of Tuesday, the Western Slope vaccine bus’ final scheduled visit is Jan. 2 at Element Hotel in Basalt, though Senst said no final date had been assigned yet. Senst said the state is seeking funding to continue the mobile vaccination program, incorporating COVID shots with flu, pox and other vaccines after seeing success with the method.
The transition to a new approach to COVID-19 comes at a complicated time. In the middle of November, a triple threat of RSV, flu and a potential rise in COVID-19 numbers had public health officials concerned about hospital capacities. RSV appears to have tapered off, but the flu has overtaken COVID hospitalizations for “one of the first times in the pandemic.”
“That’s not likely to continue to be the case, but it is the case right now,” Senst said. “We’re really keeping our eye on the flu and of course COVID-19. In the state of Colorado, we’ve seen a low plateau of COVID-19 cases, but it’s likely going to increase, especially with the holiday season upon us. So in the next couple of weeks, really watching our regional hospital partners as well as our local ones and making sure there’s no added strain there.”
Locally, the daily count of COVID-19 cases peaked at seven on Dec. 21, a high in the last month and one that hasn’t been exceeded since late September. Cumulative seven-day counts have not exceeded 20 since Nov. 22. No one has been hospitalized in Pitkin County over the past four weeks. The county administered 161 tests between Dec. 1 and Christmas: a miniscule percentage of 75,216 tests since March 1, 2020.
Still, Senst said the numbers are expected to tick up with holiday travel and that the U.S. is still averaging more than 400 deaths a day due to COVID. More than 100.2 million Americans have died, according to the CDC.
“That’s really the space that we’re in is that we’re really trying to normalize it and build it into kind of our day-to-day lives,” Senst said. “COVID-19 is still very much at the forefront. … It’s still the third highest cause of death across all reasons in the United States. As far as infective pathogens, that is still the top. So while we are trying to normalize that, there is still the recognition that COVID has not stabilized just yet.”
Senst said the best defense, especially with holiday travel, is still promoting vaccinations, mask wearing and staying home when sick. But come January, treatment for COVID-19 is going to look more and more like treatment for flu.