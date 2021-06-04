Ironically, responders from Aspen Fire, Aspen Ambulance District and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport when an incoming private aircraft experienced partial landing gear collapse.
The mutual aid agencies were scheduled alongside airport staff for a biennial safety training exercise. But at approximately 9:54 a.m., it was no longer a rehearsal.
"This is one for the books, that's for sure," Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said.
As of about 11:39 a.m., when a Pitkin County press release was distributed, the aircraft was blocking the runway and crews were currently working to remove it. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
The airport has been temporarily closed until the runway is clear and safe to resume operations, which happened sooner than anticipated, Bortholomew said.
"The message I’m getting is that the terminal is opening back up … so we should be set shortly," he said just before noon. The initial press release anticipated an hour or two for the cleanup.
As for the training itself, “the exercise was cancelled to be rescheduled at a future date.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.