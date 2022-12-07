Aspen City Council approved a three-year lease on Tuesday between the city and Ajax Cubs, the new child care provider selected to operate four classrooms in the Yellow Brick Building.
Ajax Cubs, a new program operated by the leadership of Ajax Adventure Camp, was selected by the city of Aspen after submitting an operations proposal in October. Ajax Cubs will operate one infant room, one toddler room and two preschool rooms, providing care for up to 50 children a day.
Ajax is known in Aspen for its summer camps open to kids ages 5-15, but through a sister brand called Ivy Camps, Ajax is not new to working with younger children. Ajax Cubs will strive to provide a unique, internationally minded educational experience that keeps in line with the spirit of an adventure camp.
“Something kind of unique — that will happen because of Ivy Camps — is that internationally minded curriculum, so we’ll be able to focus a little bit more on these kids being part of a larger community beyond Aspen and also the world in general,” said Liz Beckwith, a co-founder of Ajax. “So kind of touching on that fun that you have at camp, that play-based learning, that connection to nature that you see at camp, and then now trying to extend that to the classroom, as well.”
The child care classrooms will open multiple doors for Ajax to expand, and one reason that excites the leadership team is because of how long the idea of opening a child care program was stirring. The city’s Requests for Proposals at the Yellow Brick, which were first put out earlier this spring, signaled the perfect timing for Ajax to act on its 12 years of discussions with Kids First to grow.
“This is something we’ve been looking at, really, for the past dozen years — that we’ve been in the valley doing child care services, and the opportunity has presented itself, and we decided this is the time to do it,” said Danny Hundert, also a co-founder of Ajax. “I think it’s a win for the community for anybody to provide child care in these rooms and in this valley, and for us to do it is a privilege and an honor, and we’re happy to be the group to provide quality child care and education to the kids.”
Ajax’s leadership is also looking forward to the opportunity to provide year-round employment for early childhood teachers. Oliver Umpleby, Ajax’s third co-founder, said that he hopes Ajax Cubs will be a fun and rewarding place to work. Kids First and the city council have discussed the importance of employee recruitment and retention at length, and Kids First hopes to continue its hiring bonus and VIP awards programs in 2023. In addition to that, Ajax Cubs is looking forward to creating its own benefits.
“We’re trying to create a compelling career opportunity even for young professionals,” Umpleby said. “We want to create a really cool, fulfilling job opportunity, and create compensation packages and benefit packages that allow them to make a career out of it. And we want to bring those people into our community and have our families benefit from that.”
The lease presentation on Tuesday solidified Ajax Cubs’ entry into the Yellow Brick, which Nancy Nichols, Kids First co-manager, said is something to be celebrated after such a long wait.
“I think moving forward, it’s a celebration for families,” Nichols said. “I want to celebrate Ajax Cubs. This isn’t about Kids First.”
Ajax Cubs is currently hoping to hear from families who are interested in day care and what their needs might be. Ajax Cubs plans to open for care five days a week, beginning the first week of January. After that, Umpleby said he expects classrooms to open in stages as slots fill up. Families who are interested in applying for a spot should first fill out an interest form online. For more information about availability and to fill out an interest form, visit ajaxcubs.com.