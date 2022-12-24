The Ajax Cup is coming home to Aspen Mountain.
After two years at Aspen Highlands due to COVID, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s large, end-of-the-year fundraiser is heading back to Little Nell Hill on Friday, once again putting the 16-team head-to-head race back in the immediate backdrop of downtown Aspen with a standout pro lineup, including the return of Bode Miller.
“We do love our home at the Stapleton Training Center, but this is just kind of bigger than life what we’re able to do Ajax, so it’s nice to be back there,” AVSC Development Director Miah Wheeler said. “The show at Ajax is much bigger than Highlands. You have the busiest days of the year with people on the gondola, you can see it from town. It’s just a spectacle.”
The event pits 16 professional skier-led teams in a handicapped slalom race down adjacent courses in a bracket format, with the winner taking home the Gorsuch Cup. The pros are joined by AVSC athletes, donors and locals.
This year, Miller is the headliner, joined by four-time Olympian and three-time world champion downhill racer Daron Rahlves and last year’s winner Abby Ghent. Local products include halfpipe Olympians Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber, both AVSC alumni, Wiley Maple, Elle Murphy, Katie Ryan and Galena Wardle. Five-time Olympian and AVSC alpine coach Casey Puckett also is on the list.
“It is an Alpine event, but we’ve made a conscious effort that there will be no club programming there,” AVSC Executive Director Mark Godomsky said. “We’re going to have our entire staff there from freestyle, snowboard, Nordic, Alpine and really trying to get our staff as well as the community to understand this fundraiser benefits everyone in the club, not a particular discipline, not recreation, but it really supports everything we do at the club.”
The event raises an average of $900,000 a year for the program, AVSC said. According to its 2022 annual report, the club raised $2.5 million over the year for $7.3 million in total revenue. It delivered $660,371 in direct financial aid to 33% of its 3,200 athletes, some coming from as far as Silt and Rifle.
AVSC said that its recreational programming has seen an increase in numbers. It has expanded its summer and mid valley offerings, with Godomsky highlighting a summer mountain biking program at Crown Mountain Park that saw 500 kids participating this year.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time talking about how do expand to the mid valley and, not getting away from our winter roots, but really trying to be an organization that serves kids up and down the valley year-round,” Godomsky said.
If the view from the gondola or town isn’t enticing enough for spectators, attendance will cost a pretty penny, with tickets starting at $500. Purchase of a ticket includes admission to the race and an after party at Chica Aspen.
“We’re super excited to be in the full swing with that and bring back in a better-than-ever type of capacity,” AVSC Director of Marketing and Communications Xanthe Demas said of the Chica Aspen component. “I think that’s a huge draw for this event too. … So that has been really exciting for us to kind of get back in and get our hands dirty.”
Wheeler said capacity is capped at 300, with around 70 tickets remaining for sale as of Thursday.
“All the other events and all the other things that we do at the club really cater to the immediate community and we take this one opportunity to raise a bunch of money,” Wheeler said. “With that comes a bunch of corporate sponsors and they really like the visibility (at Ajax).”
In the last two years, Highlands gave the event an opportunity to continue with COVID restrictions, allowing for more social distancing. Each of the events prior to 2020 was held at Aspen Mountain.
The race starts at 9 a.m., with the VIP party at Chica Aspen following from 2-5:30 p.m.