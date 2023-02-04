The Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain closed late Saturday afternoon with "mechanical issues similar to the issue" that shut it down on Thursday, Aspen Skiing Co. said in a news release.
"Crews cleared the line of any passengers and arranged transportation for any foot passengers or non-skiing employees at the top of the mountain. The lift maintenance team will assess the issue and begin working immediately to resolve it. If there is an extended period of closure expected we will provide updates as quickly as possible," SkiCo said in a prepared statement.
There was no timetable for its reopening. A spokesman said that repairs would be underway during the evening and possibly overnight.
Skiers and snowboarders can still access the upper sections of the mountain in basically two ways. Lift 1A, near Shadow Mountain on the west side of town, can take skiers from the base of Ajax to the Ruthie's Lift mid-mountain. Also, the Little Nell Lift, not far from the downtown Silver Queen station near Gondola Plaza, can take recreationalists to the Bell Mountain Chair.
Thursday's closure was related to an issue with a gearbox in the top gondola terminal, SkiCo said at the time. The company was able to have parts delivered during the evening and repairs were completed around 9 a.m. Thursday, allowing for Friday's reopening.
For more information about lift operations and snow conditions, visit aspensnowmass.com
This story is developing.