Alex Ferreira: ‘I’m getting better’

At an age when some in his craft start thinking about life outside the pipe, Alex Ferreira is feeling healthier and more prepared to compete than he ever has. And that’s no accident.
Now 28, it’s hard to keep up the spring-chicken routine, even when the young-gun attitude is a major part of your persona. Ferreira readily admits that “unstructured play” has helped him rise not only to being a two-time Olympic medalist, consecutive gold winner at his home X Games, but a premier personality within the sport of SuperPipe skiing.
But it’s an approach that took its toll. Even as he claimed his second straight gold at X in 2020, he acknowledged residual neck pain from a whiplash-induced injury in 2019 that finally required surgery in 2021.
Last year, just over a month before his second Olympics, a crash during a Mammoth Lakes landing resulted in injury to his ankle and knee. It put him on the couch for his home Aspen event and jeopardized his trip to the Beijing Olympics. In his rehabilitation, documented by Vital Films, he found that commitment to a routine was his path not only to the eventual bronze he took home, but to bringing longevity to his career.
In his words, it saved his life.
“As far as in the position of my career, I thought I was at the end of it. And who knows, I may be in the last quarter, the last half, but honestly, I keep getting better,” Ferreira said. “That’s not my words, those are the words of family and friends, which is pretty cool for them to say to me. And I agree with them, honestly: I’m learning new tricks and I’m performing some of my best runs that I’ve ever done.
“And I feel strong. For the first time in a long time, I feel stronger than I was when I was younger.”
It’s the same or similar every day: He wakes up, reads and meditates. Then it’s off to the gym, stretching and physical therapy. Then it’s sports psychology, video watching, sauna and run visualization. Then it’s sitting in the hot tub and listening to affirmation audio, telling him that he will achieve whatever goal is on the horizon. It’s so routine, he rattles off each point without a moment of hesitation.
It starts when he gets out of bed at 7:30 a.m. and ends between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: his office hours.
“It’s a fun job, but it’s still a job at the end of the day. That’s how I look at it,” Ferreira said. “That’s the reason why I can continue to keep going is I take such good care and I’m so annoying, I’m OCD with my time and with the health regimen.”
The approach began in earnest, according to his longtime coach Elana Chase — who also has mentored other top-of-the-sport skiers like Torin Yater-Wallace, David Wise and Jen Hudak — when he was omitted from an invite-only Team USA roster several years back.
Chase said that since she started working with Ferreira around the age of 10, he’s always been an information sponge, but that moment was when a switch flipped.
“That was it. He was never going to leave anything to chance or coach’s discretion or if the results were perfect,” Chase said. “He just really honed everything in from dryland training, working on his visual game and his mental game. Just not leaving any stone unturned.”
He doubled down after being injured last season.
Ferreira joked that his friends and family at times get annoyed with the rigidity in his routine.
Even in the last week, he asked his mother to push dinner up a half an hour, at the expense of a guest coming to visit, not wanting to disrupt his metabolism and keep him from sleeping.
“She was like, ‘Oh my god Alex you’re such a pain in the ass,’ and I was like, ‘Love you Mom. Thank you.’”
But there’s a method to the madness. Ferreira comes into this year’s X Games directly off a gold medal in Calgary on Jan. 21 in the second event of a doubleheader. He finished fourth in the first leg, the same spot he came in at Copper in December, where he was working on his X Games routine.
“That’s wonderful to bring that energy and that kind of excitement and electricity into X Games,” Ferreira said.
In the early going of the season, Ferreira is ranked second in FIS halfpipe, behind only Nico Porteous.
He credits his routine for around 95% of his ability to compete at the level he’s at coming into X Games.
“As I’ve grown into an adult, I think that structure really helps me and that routine really defines who I am and allows me to feel confident, cool, calm and collected going into events,” Ferreira said. “I think I was maybe doing some things that I shouldn’t be doing or I was going out a little bit too much or I wasn’t taking care of myself like how a true athlete and a true champion should be. Mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, it has made me happier. And I think that’s what saved my life.”
More responsibilities
Ferreira is still the skier blowing past the base of the pipe in practice runs to get straight back in line for a ride to the top, as he did on Thursday ahead of X Games 2023. He’s still twirling his ski pole at the end of electric runs, as he did in Calgary, the last competition ahead of X.
He’s still making parody films, like in this week’s release of “Hotdog Hans 3: Ketchup vs. Mustard,” in which he portrays the fictional, profane, drunkard has-been inventor of switch skiing (though the plot of Ferreira taking on an older version of himself is a metaphor on the nose for the purposes of this story).
The strict routine doesn’t make for a new Alex Ferreira, he’s just refined the old one.
“I like to think of myself as a kid for sure still, but definitely with more responsibilities,” Ferreira said. “I think it’s just a natural way of going about it. It just happens naturally. And for me, it’s happened very naturally with my friends and family always keeping me in check.”
But he’s also embraced the position of a role model, especially for the kids of Aspen. He’ll appear at fundraising events for his alma mater of Aspen High School and compete in the Ajax Cup, the largest fundraiser for the program that fostered his talent as a youth, the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, which he serves as a board member.
“That community gave me everything I have and I just want to return the favor,” Ferreira said. “And if I do it, maybe other athletes that are coming up behind me will do it as well. That’s the most important part, right? Continuing this roller coaster for everyone, not just myself. I have to think about it in a larger light.”
Returning to X Games
Last year, Ferreira missed his second X Games. He watched from home as his colleagues competed on his home turf — and in the event for which he is considered a staple.
“It crushed me and ate me alive,” Ferreira said. “To miss it is like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I’m sitting here on the couch at my home and I’m not able to compete because I’m hurt, because of some stupid thing that I did at Mammoth. I shouldn’t have skied and I just put that aside, I got a little greedy and I can’t do it because I got super injured.
“You’re sitting there watching the TV screening thinking, ‘Wow, I could really do something great here tonight,’ and it just kills me.”
It just makes the return this year all the more special. Ferreira already knows what run he wants to put down.
He tried it in Copper in December but just missed the grab.
“I want to do both way 1620s,” Ferreira said. “My goal is to absolutely execute it the best I possibly can and do both way 1620s, a switch both ways, switch 10s and spin all four directions and friggin’ nail it man.”
He’ll have stiff competition on Sunday night. The invited athletes, as of Friday, include 16 SuperPipe X Games medalists, representing six golds. Four of those previous wins come from David Wise, but he’s joined by Aaron Blunck, Birk Irving, Brendan Mackay, Simon d’Artois and X Games rookie Jon Sallinen, a graduate of Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale.
“The competitor list is strong,” Ferreira said. “Between all of them, who knows who could take it. We like to compete against each other. We want it to be a good show.”
The men’s SuperPipe is scheduled to close out X Games at 6:30 p.m. today.