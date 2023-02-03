The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office dismissed all remaining criminal counts against Basalt chiropractor David Jensen on Thursday in a case in which he was accused by authorities of being a complicitor in an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct by one of his associates.
The last five counts in the case were dismissed without prejudice, meaning if new information becomes available, the DA’s office reserves the right to refile. Eagle County Judge Paul Dunkelman signed an order for the dismissal of the counts on Thursday.
Kate Stimson, Jensen’s attorney, released this statement Thursday: “Dr. Dave Jensen is innocent. He should have never been indicted and the case was grossly mishandled by the authorities.”
DA Heidi McCollum said multiple factors weighed into her office’s decision rather than one issue.
“We charged Jensen on a theory of complicity. While it’s a completely valid legal theory it also carries a more difficult, conceptual presentation to any jury, when you’re charging someone who wasn’t the actual actor in underlying charges,” McCollum said. “That was one factor. Another factor is Dr. Jensen agreed to accept service of a subpoena and testify if in fact Mr. (Nathaniel) Gordon’s case comes to trial.”
Gordon was a massage therapist who worked as a contractor in Jensen’s WIN Health Institute in Basalt. Gordon was arrested by Basalt police on Thanksgiving weekend 2001 and charged with 21 counts of suspicion of sexual misconduct with female clients. The mix of felony and misdemeanor charges ranged from suspicion of sexual assault to invasion of privacy. Gordon pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
Jensen was charged with the same 21 counts but as a complicitor after McCollum’s office presented the case against Jensen to a grand jury. He was not accused of physical contact with the alleged victims. The grand jury indictment came out in August. Jensen pleaded not guilty.
McCollum stood behind her decision to present the case to a grand jury, which meets behind closed doors. Defendants don’t have a chance to challenge the evidence presented against them.
“At the time that the case was presented to the grand jury, I stand behind that,” McCollum said. “Evidence is fluid in cases and information that comes to our attention can make the strength of a case vary from day to day. Do I have any regrets that we went to the grand jury and that 12 members of the public made that decision (to indict)? No, I have absolutely no regrets about that.”
Stimson declined to comment beyond her statement. However, in the most recent motions hearing the case, Stimson said the charges have taken a toll on Jensen.
“This case has absolutely destroyed this man’s life and his family, who is present in court, and many of his employees and people in the community,” Stimson said in a Dec. 28 hearing.
Efforts to reach Jensen for comment through Stimson were unsuccessful. His WIN Health Institute in Basalt is closed.
McCollum said her office talked with the alleged victims in the case about the decision to drop the counts against Jensen.
“The victims are all in agreement with our decision to move forward on Mr. Gordon’s case as really the best direction for this matter to be resolved,” she said.
Comments by prosecutors during earlier hearings indicated there were 11 alleged victims in the case.
“I would say that the decision by my office to dismiss this case (against Jensen) at this juncture is in the interest of justice and it is the right thing to do at this time,” McCollum said.
The case against Jensen started unraveling long before Thursday. Dunkelman ruled early in the case that there was no probable cause for four of the counts against Jensen. That knocked the counts down to 17. The DA’s office determined in December that it couldn’t prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on 10 of the remaining 17 cases. That knocked the remaining counts to seven. Two were tossed for being beyond the statute of limitations, further reducing the counts against Jensen to five.
The decision by the DA’s office to dismiss the final counts came one day before a hearing where the testimony of a former Basalt police officer to the grand jury would go under the microscope. Stimson filed a motion on Jan. 4 to dismiss all remaining counts because the officer’s “lies to the grand jury were repeated and brazen,” Stimson wrote in the motion. “They pervaded every aspect of his testimony and of the grand jury proceedings. The lies pilloried Dr. Jensen’s character and falsely made it seem like Dr. Jensen was covering for Mr. Gordon.”
Stimson and her staff compared the comments of the officer to the grand jury to recordings and notes he made of interviews with alleged victims. Stimson was prepared to go over the alleged inconsistencies in Friday’s hearing. The former Basalt police officer was scheduled to take the stand.
McCollum downplayed Stimson’s attack on the officer’s credibility. There is nothing new about a defense attorney trying to attack the credibility of a witness, she said.
McCollum didn’t regard Friday’s scheduled hearing as a make-or-break moment for the case on Jensen. “No, I wouldn’t say that,” she said.
At the same time the case against Gordon moves forward, McCollum has just started a sex assault prosecution unit in her office. Senior Deputy DA Lauren Crisera will prosecute all felony sex assault cases throughout the counties of the Fifth Judicial District. The unit will include an investigator, victims’ service coordinator and a legal administrator. The creation of the unit will create consistent prosecution of cases as well as consistent services for victims in every county, and provide them faster and quicker, McCollum said.