Two people caught in an overnight fire in an Old Snowmass home in the early morning hours Monday remain unaccounted for, but “at this point, what all signs are pointing to” is that they did not survive the blaze, Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said midday Monday.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire about about 2:15 a.m. Monday. The reporting party told Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch that smoke and flames were visible from a residence on Monastery Cutoff Road, in unincorporated Pitkin County, according to a PCSO press release.
Upon arrival, responders learned that the home had been occupied by four people that evening: the homeowner, Clint Coerdt and his fiancee Kate Sartain — as well as Coerdt’s parents, who were upstairs at the time of the devastating structure fire.
“While en route, responders learned that one of the residents had suffered injuries while attempting to rescue two adults who were believed to be on the home's upper level,” the press release explains. Coerdt was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital before being transported again to a facility in Denver.
A GoFundMe campaign for the couple’s housing and medical costs went live Monday, and by about 9:20 p.m., nearly $145,000 had been raised by more than 400 donors.
“At this time we are still gathering information, but what we do know is that there has been a large structure fire at their ranch in Old Snowmass,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Their home is a complete loss and animals are still being accounted for.”
Coerdt as of Monday was in stable condition, though he suffered significant internal and external burns.
“We are asking for your help to give anything you can to assist them during this incredibly difficult time,” the GoFundMe page continues. “They have lost everything and will need support from their friends in every way possible.”
Once on scene, the first arriving firefighters reported that two structures were involved, with one structure 50% consumed and another structure 80% consumed. Additionally, the structure fire had spread to surrounding vegetation and required a wildland fire response.
Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will take lead on the situation, Burchetta said about about 11 a.m. Monday. At that point, PCSO, working in coordination with state investigators, will have a plan in place, and more information will be released as it comes, such as potential cause of the fire.
“This type of investigation is standard as the investigative efforts to determine the cause of the fire are all-encompassing,” the press release notes. “On-scene commanders are coordinating with federal wildfire management officials to request a type-2 hand crew to mitigate any further wildland fire hazards due to the forecast high winds on Monday.”
Additional information will be released as it becomes available. For updates please monitor Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office's social media accounts. fb.com/pitkinsheriff, twitter.com/pitkinsheriff, ig.com/pitkinsheriff
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the neighbors who initially called 9-1-1 to report the fire, and who continue to provide support and resources to those who are impacted by this tragic fire,” the press release emphasizes.
In addition to the GoFundMe campaign — tinyurl.com/clintcoerdtgofundme— a joint beneficiary account was established at Alpine Bank under “Kate Sartain & Clint Cordt,” the GoFundMe page notes. “If you prefer to donate that way, all you have to do is give Alpine Bank their names, and the money will be held in their account.”