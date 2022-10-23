All together now: Aspen and the World Cup

Skis, boots and poles had barely been stashed in closets after the 1974-75 ski season when a group of Aspenites decided to launch an effort to land World Cup races the following season.
Aspen already had an illustrious ski racing history by that point. Aspen Mountain hosted its first sanctioned race in 1939, and it held the honor of holding the 1950 FIS World Championships, the first held outside of Europe. The Roch Cup competition, which often doubled as the U.S.National Championships, were a highlight of the North American alpine racing season since 1946.
But Aspen had hosted only one World Cup skiing event since the circuit was founded in 1967 by a trio that included Aspen resident and U.S. Ski Team Director Bob Beattie. Men’s and women’s World Cup races were held in Aspen in 1968 but hadn’t returned.
A contingent of Aspen skiing enthusiasts hoped to change that.
“David (Stapleton) and I worked on it to see if we could get the biggest race in World Cup history here in Aspen and we did,” said Tom Moore, while reflecting on the effort recently from his ranch on McClain Flats Road. “It was just an opportunity to put Aspen on the map relative to World Cup racing.”
Moore was president of the Aspen Ski Club at the time. Stapleton was on the club’s board of directors. They and several other skiing enthusiasts teamed with the Aspen Skiing Corp., as was its name then, to approach the International Ski Federation to petition for a spot on the next season’s schedule. The FIS sent representatives to examine Aspen’s courses and facilities in summer 1975. Aspen made the cut for the following season’s schedule.
Moore and Stapleton were co-chairs of the race committee but they relied on scores of friends and business people in Aspen to pull off the event.
“The best thing was it was a community effort,” Moore said.
His wife, Carolyn, headed the housing committee. That was a simpler time when national ski teams and their traveling entourages were smaller. Carolyn recalled lining up sleeping quarters in private homes and small lodges which then proliferated in Aspen.
“We were trying to get it for free and to keep the teams together,” she said.
Aspen lodge and restaurant owners with European roots gladly welcomed teams from their home countries. More than a few parties raged late into the night at the restaurants.
Tom said it felt like the effort had full community support. Volunteers were enlisted for gatekeeping, meal preparations and the vital task of bootpacking the courses. SkiCorp President DRC Brown acknowledged the community spirit in a welcome letter in the 1976 Roch Cup/World Cup program.
“If Aspen itself was not unique, it would probably not be able to play host to such a unique and honored amateur skiing event,” Brown wrote. “Volunteer Aspenites from all walks of life help to make it happen.”
Events were held March 7-14, from competition on the slopes to a community party and fundraiser called the Aspen Ski Ball. Men’s and women’s downhill races were held on Aspen Mountain. The slalom and giant slalom races were held at Aspen Highlands.
Famed Austrian racer Franz Klammer, fresh off a breathtaking Olympic downhill gold that season, won the Aspen downhill by 0.12 seconds over Rene Berthod of Switzerland.
“Klammer took the Roch Cup back to Austria,” Tom Moore recalled. They had to secure the cup’s return for future ceremonial awards.
Moore also fondly recalled that Rocky Mountain Datsun of Denver supplied vehicles for the national teams’ travel in the Aspen area during the event. Some of the European visitors decided they wanted to take the opportunity to see the American West after the Aspen event. The Datsun dealer had to track down vehicles in Arizona and California, Moore said.
‘Out of the woodwork’
Reflecting back over the 46 years since the event, Moore feels the 1976 effort was a success.
“Well, hell yeah,” he said. “It’s not something we’d ever forget.”
The 1976 event also set the stage for Aspen’s regular appearance on the World Cup schedule. There was a women’s giant slalom race in 1979 but starting in 1981 Aspen was a regular stop on the World Cup tour throughout the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s.
The feather in Aspen’s cap was the 2017 men’s and women’s World Cup Finals. For a while, the event also looked like Aspen’s swansong. No events have been held since.
Then, in somewhat of a surprise, the FIS awarded a men’s World Cup super-G race and two downhill races March 3-5, 2023. Almost six years after the World Cup Finals, Aspen will finally host races again.
Is the community spirit and enthusiasm still there?
Jay Hammond believes so. He is a self-described ski race junkie who has been volunteering for course work since 1984, best as he remembers. He has been chief of a crew of six people that typically installs the panels on the gates along the race course. They start early in the morning before the races begin and they finish after the last contestants make their run.
“We kind of gather with a core group of people who have done it for years,” Hammond said.
It’s interesting, he said, because he typically doesn’t run into the other course crew members throughout the year, but they pick up like they lost no time when show time brings them back together.
“When World Cup comes they come out of the woodwork,” Hammond said with a chuckle.
He believes the enthusiasm among Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley residents has maintained at a high level between 1984 and 2017. He witnesses the interest of a lot of ski racing junkies like himself.
“I’m there to be near what I consider the best athletes on the planet,” Hammond said.
There is another powerful draw for at least some of the volunteers. “A lot of people come back, in part, to help Jim,” Hammond said.
‘What keeps it going’
That would be Jim Hancock, chief of race — the person in charge of pulling it all together, with a lot of help from his friends. Hancock has worked all of Aspen’s World Cup races since 1981. He became chief of race in 1998.
Like Hammond, he believes community spirit and volunteerism is alive and well. World Cup ski racing has advanced a long way since the early 1980s, with strict guidelines on everything from course preparation to housing and meals.
“Everything obviously is different than it was in the ’70s and ’80s,” Hancock said. But he knows there are still lots of people like Hammond who are willing to volunteer their time to help Aspen successfully host the races.
“There are so many people like that, which is what keeps it going,” he said. “They stop their (regular) jobs for a while, mostly because they want to be involved.”
Oddly, he thinks the break in the World Cup action actually helps rejuvenate volunteers. When races return year after year, enthusiasm might wane a bit, but when there are gaps like in the last decade, the spirit is renewed.
“It makes people realize they miss having that,” Hancock said.
While his focus is “on the hill,” there are equally important volunteer efforts coordinating lodging, providing food and accommodating media.
For Hancock and a small crew, the physical part of World Cup preparations will soon get underway. Next week, the crew hopes to hang what is known as “A nets” — required for safety — at strategic places along the downhill and super-G course, such as Aztec. The nets will be rolled up and stored off the side of the trails. In February, as the event nears, the safety nets will be unfurled. It’s a lot easier placing the nets before workers are wading through thigh deep snow, he said.
David Stapleton Jr. has participated in Aspen’s World Cup races as both a community member and a U.S. Ski Team racer. He last raced in the Aspen downhill in the early 1980s. As a youngster, he saw his dad’s dedication to helping organize and host the event, starting with the 1976 races.
“It was such a community event back then,” he said. “It was just a lot of volunteer work.”
He’s glad to see the races return after what will be a six-year hiatus. “Aspen has always been a favorite stop for the World Cup athletes,” he said.
Already frantic
The evolution of ski racing and the strict requirements of the FIS makes it difficult to pull off the same community-driven efforts as in year’s past. It’s fortunate that Aspen Skiing Co. now does a lot of the preparation with its paid events staff, Stapleton said.
The man responsible for coordinating SkiCo’s preparations for the races is John Rigney, senior vice president, revenue. Rigney was traveling this week but answered some questions about Aspen’s World Cup races by email. He said he believes there is still community enthusiasm for the races.
“I absolutely do, acknowledging though that it’s been five-plus years since we hosted, and thus there are some new folks and business owners in town that we’re going to have to remind how important alpine racing is for our community and what a critical part of our identity it plays,” he said. “But in 2017, community involvement hit even greater heights than in the 20-plus years I’d been involved.”
The lodging community plays a crucial role, as always, in pulling off the event. Rigney said about 2,500 room nights are needed during the training and races in March. They are discounted, but nothing these days is free.
“We were kind of lucky this year because the racers will be arriving upon the conclusion of President’s week, so there will be a natural departure en masse from the lodging properties that will conveniently get filled by the racing entourage,” he said.
While the races are four months away, preparations are underway — “frantically so,” Rigney said.
“I think we have the lodging close to sorted out,” he said. “We have a general plan of attack with the U.S. Ski Team and the television guy and we’ve already done our course inspections with the FIS guys. Volunteer programs are open and we are still trying to fill some key roles.”
Roughly 500 volunteers are needed for the event from preparation, setup, practice days and the actual races. Jobs range from course slipping, hospitality, food and beverage, security, timing, media and “dope control,” he said, referring to the drug-testing program required of racers. SkiCo has started a volunteer sign-up page on its website at aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/aspen-world-cup/volunteer-info.
One big aspect of the event to be worked out is the partying, something Rigney is eager to oversee.
“We’ve got to really come up with a plan that’s fun and entertaining for Wagner Park,” he said. “We think the after-race activities are as important as the races themselves. Gatherings like these remind us all of why we are here, how connected our entire community is and what an amazing ski town Aspen is and will always be.”