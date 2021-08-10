For once, some good news came out of Glenwood Canyon as it pertains to Interstate 70 on Monday.
“Good weather during the weekend allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon,” an emailed update from the Colorado Department of Transportation reads. “CDOT crews were able to make significant progress during the weekend … hauling 440 loads over the two days.”
Each truck load equates to 13 tons — 26,000 pounds — of material.
On Sunday, crews hauled 204 loads to CDOT dumpsites at No Name and Dotsero (Mile Markers 119 and 133, respectively), as well as Mile Marker 9.3 on Highway 82.
“On the east side of Glenwood Canyon, crews continued to work on loading trucks. The east side of Glenwood Canyon is from Hanging Lake Tunnel (MP 125) to the east. Crews cleared the remainder of the debris from the eastbound lanes at MP 124.3, which is an important area to assess in order to determine what is required to safely reopen I-70,” the CDOT update explains.
An additional 110 loads were hauled Sunday from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch, which remains a clean-up priority on the eastbound lanes, where debris remains.
“Work will resume tomorrow with crews cleaning drainages and drop drains, and washing roadways,” the Monday update notes.
“Crews will continue to excavate the debris mud out to original grade/solid ground today,” it continues. “Eastbound lanes have been cleared all the way to the [Mile Marker] 123.5 with rocks cleaned off. Also on the west side of the canyon, crews were able to remove a large boulder.”
Gov. Jared Polis has requested $116 million from the federal government to tackle the damage left by the multiple mudslides and debris flows through the Grizzly Creek burn scar area that have left I-70 indefinitely closed. Of that, $40 million would go directly toward repairs and continued hauling of debris, and another $10 million would be slated for bolstering alternate routes, such as Cottonwood Pass.
The $116 million figure is merely an estimate, Polis said in a statement, adding that CDOT anticipates it requiring six to eight weeks to complete assessments. The weekend’s clear weather allowed more progress toward that.
“The engineering team will be conducting inspections, with better access now that crews have been able to remove more debris,” the CDOT update reports. Meanwhile, “Traffic control points at the Exit 87, CO 6 & 13 bypass, and at MP 133 are now being run by a contractor. CDOT and contractor crews are jointly managing Exit 116; CDOT is still manning both sides of CO 82 Independence Pass until the contractor can mobilize more flaggers.”