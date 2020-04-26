Basalt police are seeking an arrest warrant and an Amber Alert was issued Saturday after a man reported that he had not heard from his 9-year-old daughter for days and that she was with his ex-wife.
Officers, who last heard from 39-year-old Carly Lipnick on Tuesday, learned from a cellphone ping that she was in the Denver area on Friday, according to a press release from the Basalt Police Department. Officers in this area were able to locate a hotel where Lipnick — described in media reports as the “non-custodial parent” — had been staying and learned she had checked out of the hotel on Friday at around noon. The daughter was seen with Lipnick at that time.
Officers continued to follow up and made contact with a mental health professional, who had received information from Lipnick causing concern for the safety and welfare of the 9-year-old daughter.
Officers further learned Lipnick’s vehicle, a white 2012 Audi Q5 with Colorado plate OWO236, had been seen on a license plate reader while the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 324, which is east of Denver near the small town of Peoria. This occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Friday. An Amber Alert was broadcast on cellphones statewide Saturday afternoon.
A warrant for Lipnick’s arrest is pending approval, says the press release. She is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white female with brown hair, green eyes and weighing approximately 130 pounds.
“Officers are working through information and leads as they come into our department,” the release says.