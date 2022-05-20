By local accounts, Aspen nailed the 2017 International Ski Federation World Cup Finals. Those same reports say that FIS and U.S. Ski and Snowboard were equally impressed. Yet, for the next five years, Aspen was pulled from the World Cup tour.
In 2023, that will change, and one of alpine racing’s premier events will have a homecoming of sorts for America’s Downhill. Aspen Mountain will be back on the international skiing stage in March, as part of the FIS 2022-23 World Cup calendar.
“Aspen put on this fabulous, amazing, two-week World Cup Finals and proved that, as Aspen has been forever, it’s a really fabulous place to put on a world-class ski race,” alpine skiing Olympian Christin Cooper said. “The unique challenges of Aspen that the World Cup racers, from an athlete point of view — they love the town, all the nations love coming to Aspen. It’s such a unique Western town for them. Then the mountain itself and the altitude just make it such a challenge that everyone really loves it. I’m sure that racers will be thrilled to be coming back.”
Aspen Mountain will host men’s super-G and downhill competitions on the famed America’s Downhill run March 3-5, according to a Saturday release from FIS. Aspen and Palisades Tahoe in California were added to the North American leg of the World Cup tour, bringing the event to five venues — joining Lake Louise in Canada, Killington in Vermont and Beaver Creek. It’s the most American venues on the tour since the 1996-97 season.
Aspen will be the last stop in North America and the penultimate of the season overall, with the World Cup Finals taking place in Soldeu, Andorra, March 13-19. The world championships will be in Courchevel-Meribel, France, Feb. 6-19.
It restores Aspen as an international highlight in the circuit — one it has already played host to 32 times, more than any other resort in the United States. The city’s removal from the host list over the past five years is the second-longest stretch without a stop on the World Cup tour, behind the seven years starting in 1969.
“It’s an acknowledgment of what we all know,” John Rigney, senior vice president at Aspen Skiing Co., said. “Our race course is one of the more iconic ones in the world, and it’s high time that we should be back on that hill racing.”
America’s Downhill had long established its reputation as one of the most legendary courses in the world.
But it was challenging and short. Cooper said that such courses started falling out of the FIS’ favor for a time, in addition to Lift 1A, which she added that FIS brass didn’t feel was adequate for the stature of the tour. Aspen’s reintroduction seems to be correcting that, she noted.
“I’ve really been aware of this issue of races getting to be too fast for some of the classic courses, and I think they’re just taking a look at how they set the courses now. … I’m pleased to hear that they’re kind of rethinking their structures,” Cooper said.
The result is a reinvigoration of alpine racing in Aspen, Rigney said.
He received emails from prospective employees hours after the release dropped — and nearly 10 months ahead of the actual event. With the ski slopes pouring directly into downtown, the community is directly involved and has been for nearly the entirety of the World Cup’s existence.
“It’s a tip of the cap to our race organizing team and our entire community,” Rigney said. “When we hosted World Cup Finals, we got incredible feedback about how we had raised the bar on an event that probably needed a little life injected into it. Coming back here, I believe, is a testimony to the hard work that has been put in over the years. … We couldn’t do this without the community and we look forward to everyone pitching in to make it great.”
And it can only mean good things for the local alpine racing community, he added, which was at risk of “missing a generation” without a premier event like X Games is for freestyle.
“There’s always that spirit of home court advantage,” Rigney said. “Look at how our freestyle program has blossomed because the best in the world come here every year … I think that just breeds intrigue, and it probably is one of the ingredients for success and to further strengthen the racing program in North America.”