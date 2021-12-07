For his image of a climber falling from a rock tower in Indian Creek, Utah, photographer Will Saunders has won the Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021, according to a Red Bull announcement Monday afternoon.
The Salt Lake City based-photographer was dubbed the overall winner at a ceremony in Aspen-Snowmass on Saturday evening local time. His shot of climber Jake Talley striking a pose as he took a lead fall was voted overall winner by a panel of 53 judges from around the world.
The award-winning photographs from the 2021 Red Bull Illume Image Quest will be showcased on Fanny Hill at Snowmass until Jan. 2, in the first tour stop of the Red Bull Illume Exhibition.
“To be a Red Bull Illume award winner is something that I’ve always aspired to,” Saundes said in a statement. “There are past winners I look up to, and I have friends in the exhibit. It’s hard to believe I’ve won and it’s the ultimate achievement in action sports photography.”
Saunders was handed the overall winner trophy by former Red Bull Illume Overall Winner Chris Burkard during the Snowmass ceremony.
“Red Bull Illume is a celebration of the artistry and incredible efforts that these photographers and athletes go to create moments that many won’t be able to experience,” Burkard said. “In some ways it’s this beautiful marriage of two creatives coming together to make something really special. It’s more than just an exhibit, printing images and sharing that with the world — it’s celebrating art the way it’s meant to be.”
Ulrich Grill, founder of Red Bull Illume, added: “I offer my sincere congratulations to Will for his outstanding image. It’s a great shot and a worthy winner to take the Red Bull Illume crown, joining many other iconic shots that have won in the past. This year we saw an unbelievable display of talent from adventure and action sports photographers from around the world – 41,447 images were submitted by over 7,500 photographers from 108 different countries. To select the finalists, category winners and overall winner has been a tough choice. There were so many creative, unique and technically brilliant images in this edition. Of course, I would also like to thank all the partners who make this event happen.”
Becoming overall winner of Red Bull Illume is the highest honor in action and adventure sports photography, bringing huge recognition and prestige. Saunders also wins a selection of prizes worth €50,000 including a Lenovo™ 9i laptop, a Leica SL2 camera with three lenses, a Workflow Bundle from SanDisk Professional and gear from Black Diamond and COOPH. In addition, he will receive a printed and framed copy of his winning image from WhiteWall.
Saunders’ winning shot was already the category winner in the Masterpiece by SanDisk
Professional category. It shows Jake Talley mid fall while climbing. Saunders explained the story behind the shot: “I’ve shot many whippers but this time I wanted to try something a little different. A group of us rallied out to my favorite place in the desert to get some climbing in and make some imagery along the way. I asked Jake to really shape his body into more of a powerful movement rather than the classic falling position. With grace and style, Talley pulled this shape out of the air, allowing me to capture an image that is unique compared to most of the literal climbing imagery we see.
“His body reminded me of a superhero, which is fitting to me because most of my friends in this action sports world are my heroes,” he continued. “The ticket here was to just push the conceptual idea enough while also grounding the image in reality.”
After concluding its time on display at Aspen-Snowmass, the Red Bull Illume Exhibition will then tour the world with planned stops across Europe, the announcement notes.