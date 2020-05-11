Reports emerged late last week that Pitkin County’s unemployment rate rose from less than 3% to just over 21% from early March to mid-April as the spread of COVID-19 resulted in to public health stay-at-home orders and business closures. The 21% figure is unofficial and was derived through a slightly different formula than the one used to provide official county-by-county jobless rates, which will be released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on May 22.
In light of the unofficial figure, the Aspen Daily News posed several questions to Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services, to further explain the effect of the coronavirus situation on local workers and to update details on the financial relief being provided to individuals and families affected by the economic crisis. The information was provided via email and edited for brevity and clarity.
ADN: Aside from the obvious — the fact that COVID-19 threw many local folks out of work — what do the numbers tell you?
Nan Sundeen: I haven't done much analysis and am taking it on face value. These numbers go through April 18 and I believe the number will go up by the next [May 22] report. We went from 3% pre-COVID-19 unemployment to 21% by April 18. They show 2,339 people out of work in Pitkin County during the highest part of the [winter-spring tourist season]. Many people have been cut short from tips, wages, work they were counting on to get them through the off-season. [Compare it to] the entire state at 9.4%.
ADN: How much as been allotted in total dollars from all sources to the county’s special emergency economic assistance fund to date since March when it was first created? What is the breakdown of contributions to date, by entity?
Sundeen: Pitkin County, $500,000; town of Snowmass Village, $200,000; city of Aspen, $500,000; city of Aspen, $1.5 million for shelter relief for those who qualify for assistance in deed-restricted housing; private contributions, $218,000; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (federal program), $300,000. [This totals $3.22 million.]
ADN: Of that amount, how much has been disbursed?
Sundeen: Shelter, $1.65 million; homeowners association dues, $8,488; food, $185,105; gas, $14,920; cash, $98,388; other, $42,046. [The total is $2.09 million.]
ADN: Are there any changes to the emergency assistance program since it was first started? Are there new parameters or thresholds for eligibility?
Sundeen: As we entered into May we changed the maximum amount of issuance for those who qualify to $1,350 for a household of one to two and $1,800 for a household of three or more. We also limited cash issuance to $200 for a household of one to two and $350 for a household of three or more. We have found that some people are now receiving unemployment, stimulus or payroll protection funds and their income is 25% higher than their expenses, so they are being denied for this month. We really work to encourage people who are eligible to apply for unemployment and SNAP (the federal food assistance program) so they can have some sense of self-sufficiency in these uncertain times.
ADN: How well is the utilization of county staff working to screen and approve applicants? How many are doing it? Is it going faster than when you relied on volunteers? Are they doing the approvals themselves?
Sundeen: We started the screening with volunteers (many from the Aspen Skiing Co.) and they were invaluable in helping us get the program up and running. By mid-April we shifted to using county and temporary staff (many from the library and other departments that had significant slowdowns). Right now we have 26 people working various shifts to interview new requests, review reapplications and make determinations about eligibility for relief. We have another 14 people working behind the scenes helping us collect W-9 forms from landlords and getting check requests through our finance system.
ADN: Are there any complaints from the affected workers and families that the process has been moving too slowly? Or have those kinks been worked out? Is this an issue?
Sundeen: It is amazing to me that in two months we have authorized over $2 million in relief checks and I am really proud of everything we have accomplished. The human services team has been innovative, responsive and inclusive in every effort to be quick and nimble. At first we were slowed down by our process of calling to interview people and then calling again to review and approve. We quickly saw that was not workable and trained all the callers to become approvers. It’s amazing how many people still didn't answer their phones or emails, but we kept going.
Then, when we got in the groove, the number of checks approved (individual and landlord) created a log jam in our newly created system. Some people have had to wait for checks longer than we would like. Most people are really gracious and understanding about the volume we are facing. We are working as fast as we can and everyone on our team understands the urgent nature of these payments. It is helpful when people let us know they haven’t received checks yet because we can investigate and it might be held up by a few things, such as: no W-9 from their landlord or incomplete W-9s; [discrepancies between the physical address vs. the mailing address, and checks going to the wrong place. They can email pitkincovidrelief@ptikincounty.com to let us know if there is an issue.
ADN: The Pitkin County emergency economic assistance program related to COVID-19 was designed to be a bridge to other types of funding. So now that unemployment and other benefits are funneling through from the state, with help from the federal stimulus, will the need for the county fund subside?
Sundeen: Many people who qualified in April are now receiving unemployment, stimulus or payroll protection funds [along with other forms of assistance]. Still, we do find that there are a number of folks who have never applied for assistance who are reluctant for some reason, but we keep encouraging that these programs are here for exactly this reason — when people fall on hard times. The demand for COVID relief funds is slowing down a bit and we are denying a few more applications from people who have income now. The COVID relief fund was meant to be a bridge and our hope is that we can maintain the program through May.
ADN: What other thoughts do you have on the situation, from an economic assistance angle and also human services?
Sundeen: Pitkin County is an amazing community filled with strong, resilient, generous and compassionate people. We are thrilled to help all people in need in our community thanks to the immediate contributions of our local municipalities and donors. The tireless efforts of individuals and nonprofits who have shown up to help the COVID-19 relief program, the food pantries, mental health support and individual care coordination have been extraordinary and humbling.