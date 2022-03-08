While economic activity surpassed the city of Aspen’s projections in 2021, city staff cautioned Aspen City Council at a Monday work session that that scenario is not likely to reoccur this year.
Since January 2020, sales and lodging tax increased in Aspen by 24%, Finance Director Pete Strecker said. Real Estate Transfer Taxes also grew by 30% in February, leading to a lot of positive news in this year’s financial update.
“We had record sales in 2021,” Strecker said. “We surpassed what we expected, and a lot of this had to do with folks actually being cooped up, and while they weren’t able to purchase services, they were able to purchase goods.”
Economic activity also reached record highs in every industry — increasing by double digits in some cases, and astounding numbers, according to Strecker — but one. The cannabis industry grew by only 1% since 2020.
“This record high really was driven by almost all industries across our local economy,” Strecker said. “There was only one industry in our mix that really didn’t recover even back to 2019 levels.”
Sales tax also surpassed expectations, generating $2.5 million more than the city had projected. Lodging tax also did well, although Strecker said that the city was conservative in its projections for the lodging industry in 2021 due to a decrease in travel and visitation. Lodging tax increased mostly late in 2021.
Short-term rentals added $3.4 million in total taxes in 2021, which was the first year the city made robust efforts to collect on STRs. RETT activity also eclipsed its previous record for the second year in a row, with just over $21 million in housing tax and about $10 million in arts tax.
“This was another really big year,” Strecker said. “Obviously those are dedicated revenue streams again. So it does not benefit the entire city, but it is definitely good news for us, especially as we look to try to expand affordable housing for the community. This gives us more resources in the near term.”
However, that is not likely to be the case for long, Strecker said, as inventory for new housing has dropped significantly.
The city is also wary of staffing challenges and construction concerns due to supply chain issues and labor shortages. City Manager Sara Ott added that she is focused on committing to core services before integrating new ideas as inflation rates and staffing issues arise within the city.
“While sales were significantly record-breaking last year, I would caution that we have a lot of needs to maintain base services before the expansion of services,” she said. “It’s not to let those new ideas not happen, but maybe not happen right now.”
She also advised the council to look at increases in free-market housing prices throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, which she said are concerning given that much of Aspen’s workforce comes from Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and other downvalley municipalities.
“I was pretty surprised when I saw the average sales price for the fourth quarter in Carbondale,” Ott said. “It’s enough that when I look at what people are paid here in Pitkin County, their ability to afford in Carbondale is shrinking significantly, and it’s also shrinking significantly in Glenwood.”
Council members said they were interested in seeing data from across the valley, although it was unclear how that data could be used.
Before the council moved on to other topics, Councilman Skippy Mesirow noted that the Aspen community is very fortunate to have the ability to support itself through, say, a global pandemic, but that he hopes the financial numbers won’t be tied to the entire prospect of the town.
“I think we are incredibly fortunate to live in the community we do, from a financial aspect,” Mesirow said. “More money is not always better. Certainly, that’s true for individuals. You know, if you don’t have much, more is very helpful, but there are diminishing returns and there are times when too much money can ruin a person, and I think that the same is true of a community.”
Strecker and city staff will return to council in June with an update on 2022 financial numbers before beginning work on capital planning and a 2022 budget review, which will be completed later this year.