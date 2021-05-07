If life mirrored the world of theater, four out of five narratives shared would be written by men.
That’s according to a study by the Lilly Awards, in partnership with the Dramatists Guild, that found 22% of plays produced in the U.S. over the last three years were penned by women.
What this means is “women are grossly underrepresented in the stories that we’re seeing on stage,” said Renee Prince, executive artistic director at Voices, a valley nonprofit that aims to amplify minority voices through the arts.
Prince, alongside a cohort of creative women, is striving to change this status quo — at least locally, for now.
After helping establish Voices in the fall of 2016, Prince leaned into her own theater background to start the Women’s Voices Theater Project in 2019. The project brought together a diverse group of eight local women to express their stories — whichever life journey they chose to share — onstage.
“We thought that we could use the platform that we have and the stages we have access to to do something about this [underrepresentation] in the valley,” Prince explained. “To try to do what we can to restore the balance a little more on our stages.”
For valley women like Gabriela Alvarez, the project proved nothing short of life changing.
“For me, it was really something that changed my life because it gave a different perspective about women — just to share our stories with everyone and to see how similar we are,” said Alvarez, a native of Mexico and current resident of Carbondale.
As part of the inaugural project, Alvarez shared her mother’s immigration story. “Immigration is really important to me, and I wanted to talk about my mother, and to honor her and her life [and] a way to say thank you to her,” she said.
Alvarez said the experience also marked the first time she felt a sense of connection to other women since she left Mexico City — where she studied theater at the National School of Theater – nearly a decade ago.
“I really felt embraced and protected with an artistic group,” Alvarez said of the experience. “The last time I felt that was when I was in Mexico with my group from school ... but after I left, I didn’t have the opportunity to feel that connection with other people.”
Since moving to the valley in 2016, she has been involved with CoMotion, Dance Initiative, Carbondale Arts and El Colectivo. In addition to working with Voices as a program developer and teaching artist, she is also a part-time paraprofessional at Carbondale Middle School.
Despite a performance background, Alvarez said she “would have never dared to do something like this before.”
Prince said Alvarez’s experience is exactly what she hopes to achieve with the Women’s Voices Theater Project — which this year, because of continued COVID-19 precautions, will be reimagined as a podcast. The stories will air Sunday, Mother’s Day, on KDNK.
In 2022, the project is slated to return to the stage, Prince emphasized. While the original group came together organically, “there was an intentionality around it because we want the group to reflect the diversity in the valley, so there was diversity of age, diversity of ethnicity, race, background, socioeconomic status — so that was very intentional.”
After the project debuted in 2019, other women in the community started approaching Voices about their interest in getting involved, Prince said.
“It’s cold out here for artists, and especially for women. The gatekeepers — even when they’re well intentioned — most of the gatekeepers are men,” she said. “We have to work very hard just to get a seat at the table.”