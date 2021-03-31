Voices — a newer, local nonprofit that seeks to amplify voices through the arts — is collaborating with younger minds to tackle a hefty issue through its latest initiative.
Referred to as its visual journaling project, Voices Executive Artistic Director Renee Prince said Tuesday that the goal is to “disrupt negative stereotypes around immigrants in the school population.
“And also to empower new immigrant students and emerging bilingual students to share and craft their stories — and recognize how respected they are, and to give them that feeling of being seen and heard authentically,” she continued.
Voices partnered with Basalt Middle School this month to work with nearly 40 students, three teachers — Lisa Dameron, Stephanie Lemkau, Kate Mutchler — and the organization’s own teaching artist, Arturo Williams. The project is a natural fit for the nonprofit’s mission, which particularly aims to give a platform to communities who are often unheard.
“Not everyone has the same access, and we’re trying to remove those barriers and empower all people we work with to feel truly respected for who they are,” Prince said. “What makes us different has the power to really isolate us … but stereotyping suffocates in a landscape of story-sharing.”
She noted the particular importance of magnifying the voices of the “new immigrant” and Latino populations of the Roaring Fork Valley.
“There’s a lot of silence. And sometimes that silence is for safety, sometimes it’s because of stereotyping and sometimes it’s simply language barriers,” said Prince, who helped establish Voices in the fall of 2016.
The nonprofit worked with students and staff at Glenwood Springs Middle School on a similar collaboration in 2019, she noted. Glenwood and Basalt schools are within the Roaring Fork School District, which serves a majority Latino student population.
In Basalt, students this month have explored through the lens of writer Joseph Campbell’s “hero’s journey” to write personal narratives about a time of major change in their lives. The template is particularly resonant with immigration stories, according to Voices organizers.
“Through the creative process, [students] seem to peel back the armor that they have built around themselves as ‘newcomers,’” Dameron said. “Their time with art allows them to reflect on how far they've come and how their homelands remain integral to their identities.”
Prince stressed the importance of looking to creative outlets as a means for communal connection.
“We know that the arts have the power to connect us and to break down some of those barriers that keep us isolated,” she said, “and we’ve just seen time and time again how transformative storytelling and the creative process can be within the community.”