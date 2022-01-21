A local architect has signed on to lead the design of a virtual educational campus within a metaverse called The Sandbox.
Alison Foto Agley, an Aspen architect with the partnership Ali & Shea, is developing the world’s first university campus within The Sandbox on behalf of the company Emerald Rockets. In the last few months, global capital investment in metaverse projects has soared — it’s the next big thing in the world of technology, proponents maintain — and Agley signed on with Emerald Rockets this month to assist with the project, which is described as a massive, multimillion-dollar undertaking.
Agley said she’s always been interested in technology and cryptocurrency, and she’s dabbled in web development. Through it all, she’s always fallen back on her bread and butter — traditional architecture — and still remains committed to it.
Last summer, she began reading more and more about new trends in metaverse projects.
“I became really interested in, what is a normal day going to look like five or 10 years from now, when we spend a good chunk of our day in the metaverse?” she said Thursday. “Everything is going to go from being ‘flat,’ in a technology sense — Zoom meetings are flat, phones are flat — to being a more three-dimensional experience.”
A metaverse, for those who don’t spend their days immersed in technological topics, can be a confusing concept. Think of virtual reality games, where headset-wearing players spend their time in other worlds, meeting other combatants in the form of avatar characters. But in the interconnected virtual world of the metaverse, you might be able to leave the realm of the video game and pop into another setting where you’re meeting your friends at a French café for conversation.
What Emerald Rockets and Agley will be creating is a virtual campus where people can attend college-accredited courses and lectures in which the instructor and other students all are seen as avatars. There are infinite possibilities, Agley said. You could take a foreign-language class by speaking with a robo-character in the form of a hotel clerk who corrects you as you attempt to book your room.
Agley pointed to a Nov. 24 article published by archdaily.com — “Architecting the Universe” by Chloe Sun — which seeks to lay things out for the uninitiated.
“You may have heard that Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to become a metaverse company, and earlier this year, Epic Games, the company that develops the Unreal Engine, announced that it completed a $1 billion round of funding to support the long-term vision for the metaverse. Metaverse is definitely the hottest buzzword in the tech scene,” the article says.
Sun’s story notes that for many years, the internet has been “mostly a 2D catalog with hyperlinks.” Now it will finally start to look interesting, “with the potential for 3D experiences and will change the way we work, shop, live…,” she surmises.
Matthew Byron, founder of Emerald Rockets, echoed the point that metaverses are the hottest aspect of the tech world. More information about his company is available at emeraldrockets.com.
“We are building the biggest educational campus in the metaverse,” Byron said Thursday. “The [virtual] lot that we’re building on is a very big lot. To put it in terms that people can understand, this piece of land is probably worth $8-10 million. And there’s only 20 of them in the world.
“So we have this huge, clean slate, and Ali Agley is in charge of directing the architecture for this massive lot … it’s going to be a city, basically, within the metaverse,” he added.
Agley said her 15-year-old daughter, a freshman in high school, was part of the reason she became interested in the project.
Her daughter sometimes gets bored with school, she said. It’s no fault of the daughter or the school or the instructors; it has more to do with the state of education in the pandemic era.
“I’m very fascinated with, how do we take the things that kids are interested in, and teach them within new formats?” Agley said. “How do we keep their attention in different ways? Would it engage them?”
She said Emerald Rockets wanted to start building the campus right away, but she convinced them more planning was needed.
“The Sandbox is still in the alpha stage, so we’re designing right along with it being launched,” she said. “A lot of major companies have bought land in The Sandbox and are poised to build gaming, shopping, entertainment. …There’s kind of a land grab going on within these metaverses.”
The beauty of building in virtual space, as opposed to the brick-and-mortar world, is that it’s easier to rebuild or make adjustments, she said. “We can take components and change landscapes on a regular basis,” Agley said.
She’s interested in creating historical reenactments. Inside the metaverse, someone could walk about Paris in the 1920s or sit in the same room where the Declaration of Independence is being signed. Education in the metaverse won’t be “top-down learning” like most people are accustomed to, she said.
“In five to 10 years, we will all significantly feel [the metaverse],” Agley said. “It will be part of most of our days.”
She suggested that the key to success in the new world of metaverse activity is going to be heeding the lessons of what went wrong with the internet — pop-up ads, spam, cyberbullying, ransomware, etc. — so that the problems aren’t repeated.
“We have the history of knowing that this is going to be impactful, so how are we going to shape it and how much control will we have?” Agley asked rhetorically.