An Aspen-Snowmass midsummer tourism snapshot

It’s a hot Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Hopkins Avenue and South Galena Street in Aspen. A young woman on rollerskates darts in and out of traffic, whizzing past trucks filled with construction crews and equipment, choosing to ignore the obvious congestion as she makes a fast left turn and heads toward the pedestrian malls. The guys in the vehicles watch as she files past, followed by uncertainty as to who’s got the right of way. A group of seniors attempts to cross the street just as one of the motorists presses forward. Potential tragedy is averted when the driver slams his brakes. The tourists in the crosswalk — maybe “crosshairs” is more accurate — take no notice.
Fast forward a few hours to the East Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall near what some locals call the “dancing water fountain” at the head of South Mill Street. A young married couple, Jake and Marie Harris, of Austin, Texas, are eating yogurt with syrup and sprinkles. They seem happy to be right where they are. Speaking with a stranger, they claim to still be in love five months after their nuptials.
The stranger, a pesky and somewhat jaded newspaper reporter, asks a few annoying questions, such as, “Why are you here?”
“Have you been to Texas in the summer?” Jake asks rhetorically.
“It seems just as hot in Aspen,” Marie chimes in. “Not quite, I guess.”
Jake and Marie say they first came to town a year ago, just after the Fourth of July, when the town seemed more crowded. They don’t mind the traffic, or the hordes, given that those things are much worse in Austin.
“I noticed it’s a little more expensive in Aspen this year,” Jake adds. They walk away, smiling, choosing not to be pestered any further.
If it’s late July — which it is — that means Aspen has reached the midpoint of its summer season. Technically, there’s six to eight more weeks of busyness in the tourism world before a certain level of quiet sets in. But some of the craziness will taper off by the second week of August, if not sooner, as kids prepare for a new school year and adults go back to doing whatever they do, away from the so-called paradise of the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
True, over the next two months, service industry folk have more harried days in store for them: shifts that are akin to summer’s first-half rush, depending on what’s going on around town. It’s too early to press play on “Summer’s Almost Gone” by The Doors. It ain’t over yet.
‘The world opened up’
The numbers aren’t in, but by most accounts, players on the Aspen-Snowmass tourism gridiron had a solid first half in the game that is the summer season. They feel like they are ahead 14-6, but they are a little worried about how things are going to play out in the second half.
As the visitor from Austin noted, the summer of 2021 seemed much busier in terms of crowds. Behind the scenes, a few businesses are reporting that gross revenue is on par, or maybe a tad lower, than last year’s record-breaking season, despite less foot traffic. The stable financial figures may be the result of many companies feeling the need to raise prices to offset inflationary pressures on food, beverages and other supplies. They also have had to address rising labor costs amid the ongoing shortage of workers and affordable housing.
Thus, while gross revenue may be comparable, net income (also known as “profit”) may end up being considerably lower.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co., said the SkiCo’s restaurant and hotel operations are holding up well in the summer of 2022.
“Our numbers are not at the point they were last summer,” Hanle said. “But last summer was a record where everything was bursting at the seams, I think for us and for the entire community.”
From SkiCo’s perspective, a few things occurred over the last year, Hanle explained, to impact the current season. Chief among them: Fuel prices climbed to record highs, leading to more expensive airfares and fewer car trips into town.
“And the world opened up,” he said, referring to the fact that European and other countries relaxed their pandemic-related travel restrictions. If domestic travel was aided by global limitations last year, it would only be natural for the opposite to occur once those limits are rescinded.
“I would say last year was the busiest summer that we’ve experienced that I’m aware of,” Hanle said. “To step back from that a little bit is understandable, and in some cases, a bit of a relief.”
While SkiCo projected a slightly better summer this year compared to what has actually occurred so far, Hanle noted that the company considers it a strong season.
“We’re pushing on through, and you know, it’s still going on,” he said.
The pandemic-initiated worker shortage that most local businesses have had to tackle, while still present, is a situation that SkiCo took steps to address in the winter. Raising the starting wage for workers not once, but twice — before and during the winter ski season — helped but didn’t solve the problem, Hanle said.
The higher hourly wage remained in place for the summer.
“[The worker shortage is] still a thing,” Hanle said. “Hiring is still difficult, but you learn how to run your operations with fewer people now that you have a year of it under your belt and you know what’s coming. You learn how to create efficiencies when it’s an ongoing thing. And you start preparing for it sooner.”
Expecting ‘flat’ sales
Summer figures from the city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report, which provides information on taxable sales from local retailers, restaurants and other businesses — as well as data on tax collections — is not yet available. The June report is expected to be issued in mid-August.
The report for May, released by Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker on July 13, shows that for the first five months of 2022, local sales were nearly 50% higher compared with the same period of 2021. In fact, they climbed to just over $490 million.
Andrew Kramer, the city’s budget manager, said the community should expect that year-to-date percentage increase to fall gradually as 2022 progresses. For starters, the comparison between the first few months of this year and last year is inaccurate because sales in early 2021 dropped dramatically due to pandemic-related restrictions that affected tourism.
He said that Strecker’s introduction in the most recent consumption report sheds light on the true nature of current economic activity and provides some insight into the city’s economic outlook for 2022.
“The month of May is the least robust month of the calendar year for economic activity, with the month averaging just 3.4% of annual taxable sales. Because it reflects a slower period in the economic cycle for the city, it is limited in what it can communicate in terms of overall tourism and consumption levels,” the report states. “That said, [May’s] report outlines taxable sales grew roughly 2% over the same period one year ago. While this is growth, taking inflationary pressures of roughly 8% into account that should trickle through into taxable sales, one can deduce that monthly economic activity was actually lagging that of May 2021.”
The June and July consumption reports will provide a better indication of what’s occurring with the local economy, Kramer said. The July report won’t be available until mid-September.
Moving forward into the second half of 2022, inflation is being monitored as are concerns about a national recession, he said. Whatever happens, the city will budget its sales-tax revenue for 2023 cautiously, which is a standard philosophy and practice, he said.
Without having the June or July data available, Kramer said he expects 2022 taxable sales to end up being “flat or slightly ahead” of 2021’s. Factoring in inflation, that would make this year not as profitable, on the whole, as last year came to be following the slow start.
“We do anticipate that at the end of the year, the overall sales figures will be a little bit higher, but not significantly higher,” he added.
Bill Tomcich, a consultant with Fly Aspen Snowmass, a group made up of local tourism and travel stakeholders, said demand for air travel into Aspen has softened this summer because of the previously mentioned factors like higher airfares, fuel prices, inflationary pressures, declining financial markets, fears of an upcoming recession and the like.
“Keep in mind that last year, people couldn’t travel to Europe or to Canada. They stayed closer to home. And that’s what created such an incredibly robust record summer that we had last year in 2021,” Tomcich said.
Local tourism stakeholders are noticing an increase in last-minute bookings amid the slight slowdown in advanced bookings, he said. In other words, they aren’t sure how many people will show up for a scheduled event or to stay at a lodging property on a given weekend until they actually do.
With that in mind, there could be renewed emphasis on marketing that will spur last-minute bookings, in terms of air travel and lodging, through the remainder of 2022, Tomcich suggested.
The latest monthly lodging occupancy report on the Aspen-Snowmass market from resort industry tracking firm DestiMetrics reflects data through June 30. The report had June achieving a combined 53.8% occupancy: Aspen recorded 63.4%, a slight decrease from 2021’s 64.3%, and Snowmass recording 42.7% , down from 47.6% last year.
However, the Snowmass occupancy figures for June are viewed as inaccurate, because two properties, the Viewline and Wildwood, were closed in 2021for renovation.
“Because Viewline and Wildwood represent a significant portion of Snowmass’s inventory, the reported occupancy percentages don’t tell an accurate story with regards to how many rooms were actually occupied compared to last year,” a local summary of the DestiMetrics report says.
Also at the end of June, July occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass lodging properties measured by DestiMetrics stood at the advanced booking rate of 60.9%, “with a similar amount of room nights booked as same time last year for 2021,” according to the summary, which is prepared by Kristi Kavanaugh, SkiCo vice president of sales, and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass. The full report on July occupancy will be issued in mid-August.
Tomcich pointed to a DestiMetrics’ July mountain resort update that examines trends currently underway not only for Aspen-Snowmass but similar markets.
“Economic factors continue to play a major role in shaping summer 2022,” DestiMetrics said. “Booking pace, though slightly improved over the past 30 days, continues to underperform both last year and summer 2019 at this same time. And while the declines versus last year were expected based on the surge of demand at that time, economic forces in the form of high inflation, increasing interest rates and declining financial markets are driving booking pace and room night deficits compared to the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.”
The report says that “consumers, seeking affordability, have shifted much of their focus to bookings for September and October, moving volume away from the peak months of July and August” — in the process, ensuring a weaker summer season in terms of room nights and occupancy.
However, room rates have held above last year’s record highs, making each booking a high-value proposition for suppliers.
“And even though guests aren’t staying quite as long as they were in the past, revenue for the season is just below last year’s records,” DestiMetrics said.
Accentuating the positives
While the softened domestic travel market, high inflation and national fears that a recession is on the horizon are combining to cast a shadow over the remaining months of the summer tourism season but the latter third of the year, all of those who were interviewed for this story note that the situation is far from gloomy.
Tomcich pointed out that commercial airlines flew 48,246 passengers to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in June, an increase of 6.7% over June 2021. However, the figure represents a 2.7% decrease compared with the pre-pandemic month of June 2019.
Moving forward, he said, it would be better to compare tourism data to pre-pandemic periods, he said, because many events in 2020 and 2021 were canceled or shuffled to other months due to COVID-19, including the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, which in 2021 was held in September instead of June.
Tomcich said the airlines are not so much “concerned” about travel demand heading into the latter part of 2022 as they are “cautious.”
“I’d say there’s more ‘guarded optimism’ than there was before,” he said.
Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello further explained the June occupancy report for Snowmass and its failure to take into account the rooms that were taken out of commission in summer 2021 due to renovation. In reality, the number of “room nights” sold in June 2022 totaled 15,652, a substantial increase compared with the same month last year but slightly down from 2019’s June.
“Certainly, we have, two solid months of summer left,” Abello said. “August and September are usually strong, October and November less so, but the holidays are certainly very important for all the economy of both Aspen and Snowmass.
“And so hopefully we’ll have a solid finish to this year. And I’m optimistic that we will all work together to build demand for the community.”