When Philip Henderson was the leader of the first all-Black team of climbers on Mount Everest in May, he had his goals set on something higher than the summit of the world’s tallest peak.
First and foremost, Henderson said, the Full Circle Everest Expedition was about 11 mountaineers of various backgrounds and skill specialties challenging themselves.
“Second was building community,” Henderson told the Aspen Daily News in a recent telephone conversation from his home in Cortez, Colorado. “We were making sure that our team and our sherpa team were equal and connected. That’s one of the reasons we went to Nepal in January.”
Another message was about representation and inspiration.
“If you look at our 11 team members, all of us were people of color,” Henderson said. “We all have different stories about our time in the outdoor industry and how we got there. We’re not all the same. So just us being able to share our stories I think put aside some of the stereotypes that live in our society and the outdoor industry in general.”
Seven of the 11 members of the Full Circle Expedition reached the summit of Mt. Everest on May 12. They trained well, they acclimated well and they worked as a team, Henderson said. They prepared for the expedition for nearly three years. The final ingredient was good weather.
“All of those things come to play into the success,” Henderson said. “If you didn’t train and had good weather, you’re probably still not going to be successful.
“The biggest surprise was that things went smoothly,” he continued. “You plan for the unexpected and hope it doesn’t happen.”
Henderson didn’t aim to summit himself. His role was to help organize and lead a successful expedition. He has a 30-year career in the outdoors, including over 20 years as a National Outdoor Leadership School instructor. He has climbed and skied all around the world. He is a recipient of the 2020 Outdoor Afro Lifetime Achievement Award. He also is a member of the board of directors of the climate nonprofit Protect Our Winters.
Henderson suffered a severe injury playing football as a young man. Once he recovered, he immersed himself in outdoor activities and has kept at it for three decades and counting. When asked what the outdoors has done for him, he replied, “Oh, man, so much. It’s given me a second chance at life.”
Henderson will speak at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen on Thursday as part of the Aspen U speaker series. The 6 p.m. presentation is free but seating is limited. Beer specials are offered starting at 5:30 p.m.
The members of Full Circle Everest wanted to bring attention to the fact that people of color are accomplishing great things in the outdoors.
“When we put the team together we knew there were very few Black people that had summited Everest already, so that was a part of it, was that no one knew because those stories aren’t told in terms of mountaineering and climbing history,” Henderson said. “We don’t talk about people of color around the world let alone in the U.S. and what they’re doing. That was a message — people are doing these things, it’s not like we’re not involved in the outdoor industry per se, it’s just that the stories aren’t being shared.”
Henderson believes the publicity about the all-Black team’s success at Everest already is proving to be an inspiration. Earlier this winter, he taught an introduction to ice climbing class to black and brown people from California in Ouray, Colorado. That is evidence, he said, of the broad interest in getting outdoors.
“The core of my message is to find those commonalities, find the common ground that you can spend with people, specifically people who aren’t like you,” Henderson said. “That really builds community. It doesn’t mean you have to spend all your time that way but (try) learning from other people. The more diverse we are, the more different people we have in our lives, in our community, in our workplace, the better off we are in terms of solving (problems) and having out-of-the-box ideas. To me a diverse community is a much stronger community.”
Diversity among people, he stressed, can mean a lot of different things, not just skin color. His overriding goal is to get people from all walks of life interested in learning about the environment because the more they learn, the more motivated they will be to preserve the planet.
“We’re all connected, connected as people and connected to the environment,” Henderson said. “If we care about our planet and surviving as a species and our grandchildren being able to enjoy the things that we enjoyed in life, we treat each other as we treat the environment, we take care of both of those.”