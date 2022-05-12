Anderson Ranch Arts Center will honor British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare with its International Artist Award at the arts center’s Recognition Week set for July 11-16.
Recognition Week 2022 includes the return of the annual Art Auction & Community Picnic on July 16. In addition, the arts center has unveiled the lineup for its “2022 Summer Series: Featured Artists & Conversations,” with the first program taking place on July 7.
The arts center, a destination for art-making and critical dialogue since 1966, celebrates creativity and service to the arts by recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of key figures in the art world, a recently issued news release says.
“We are thrilled to once again bring to the Anderson Ranch community some of the most exciting artists of our time,” said Peter Waanders, president and CEO, of the arts center, in a prepared statement.
Waanders continued: “Our extraordinary lineup of weekly Summer Series programming is curated this year by Douglas Fogle, who will be in residence at the [arts center] throughout the summer. This year will feature an exciting mix of painters, sculptors and photographers.”
Waanders described the arts center as “a unique and special place, both in our community and in the art world,” with artists, art-making and dialogue at the center of our mission.
“These amazing artists come here to engage with the community and interact with other artists and art world enthusiasts, in an atmosphere of creativity, openness and collaboration and we cannot wait to see everyone,” he said.
Shonibare will accept the International Artist Award at the annual Recognition Dinner during a July 14 gala hosted on the arts center campus in Snowmass Village.
“I am thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Anderson Ranch Art Center International Artist Award,” Shonibare said in a statement. “My work has always engaged with some of the most pertinent issues of our time in art-making, from identity issues to the mythologies of history and representation.
“African agency in creative expression, which addresses the legacy of empire and its subsequent global impact, has and continues to inspire my multidimensional practice, from gallery-based practice to public art and other socially engaged practices in agriculture and international artists’ residencies, particularly in Europe and Africa,” Shonibare continued.
For more information on summer events at the arts center, including workshops, events and tickets, call Ellie Hahn at 970-924-5063 or visit andersonranch.org/recognition-week/.