Anderson Ranch Arts Center is launching its first-ever Sled Derby this winter season, inviting students ages 9-12 to create, decorate and race their very own toboggans.
The two-part programming includes a hands-on, sled-building workshop on Sunday, Feb. 13, followed by the main race event on Feb. 21.
Katherine Roberts, director of marketing and communications for Anderson Ranch, said the new programming is all about “community-building and accessibility,” mentioning how both the workshop and the Sled Derby competition are completely free of charge.
“Even if you are not a team participating in the Sled Derby itself, we made the race free and open to the public because we want to encourage the community to come experience Anderson Ranch in a completely accessible way,” Roberts said.
The 10 participating teams of two — one adult and one child — have already filled the available Feb. 13 workshop slots. The arts center reserved two of the slots for pairs in The Buddy Program, Roberts noted, and though registration is currently full, those who are interested may join a waitlist.
“The day we posted about Sled Derby on social media, the workshop filled up,” Roberts said. “That being said, we keep all of our workshops intentionally pretty small so that people get individualized attention.”
She said that separating out age groups is typical of Anderson Ranch’s children’s programming, explaining how the workshop portion of the Sled Derby activity will cater to students falling in the 9-12 age range.
“We just want to make sure that everyone who is participating is on equal footing and getting appropriate and rigorous instruction relevant to their age group — that’s kind of a model that we follow for all of our children’s programming,” Roberts said. “Our children’s workshops are intense, art-making, educational experiences, it’s not unstructured play time; we’re creating lesson plans and making sure they’re learning and doing projects that are within their capabilities.”
The Sled Derby workshop is divided into a morning and afternoon session and will be held in the Maloof Wood Barn on the Anderson Ranch campus, where teams will assemble sleds designed and handcrafted by the center’s artistic staff.
“So, it’s going to be five teams in the morning session and five teams in the afternoon session with our artistic staff in the studio,” Roberts said. “The teams will construct and fabricate the sled with the guidance of our staff, then we’ll send them home with a Sled Derby decoration kit that we’re putting together and during the week between the workshop and the Sled Derby itself, they’ll get to decorate the sleds on their own.”
These at-home decoration kits — which the ranch also is providing for free — are filled with artistic supplies, such as acrylic paints, painter’s tape, mod Podge, glitter and brushes.
The day of the actual derby will commence from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 21. Teams will bring their personalized sleds to the track and compete for different prizes falling under an array of categories.
The arts center welcomes all community members to come out and watch the race, Roberts said, and participants and attendees are encouraged to wear festive costumes. Additionally, there will be free donuts, hot chocolate and a kid’s craft activity for all ages held in the children’s building.
Roberts emphasized that the free, fun and open event on Presidents Day is a great opportunity for people to come check out the ranch and see the kinds of things the art center is doing. If people love it and it goes off without a hitch, she said, Anderson Ranch will continue the Sled Derby for years to come.
“Maybe somebody has never been here before and this is kind of a new event that piques their interest, you know,” Roberts said. “We hope that people will take this opportunity to come and experience what Anderson Ranch Arts Center is all about.”