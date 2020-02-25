Anderson Ranch will honor artist Simone Leigh and art critics Jerry Saltz and Roberta Smith at its annual recognition dinner this summer, the arts center announced Monday.
The 24th annual event, which will take place at the Ranch on July 16, is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“I am grateful to receive this prestigious award,” Leigh said in the announcement. “It was an honor to fire the Noborigama kiln with Takashi Nakazato and other members of the community. In my short time [at Anderson Ranch], I have already started to have new ideas.”
The Ranch’s International Artist Award is granted to internationally recognized artists who demonstrate the highest level of artistic achievement and whose careers have fundamentally influenced contemporary art.
A successful sculptor and multimedia artist, Leigh describes her work, which explores the female body, race, and community, as “autoethnographic.”
The Service to the Arts Award is presented to locally and nationally recognized arts advocates, who demonstrate the highest level of leadership, integrity and vision.
Husband-wife duo Saltz and Smith are accomplished art critics for New York Magazine and The New York Times, respectively. Smith is the first woman to hold her position.
“Every time I go to Anderson Ranch, I want to change my life, attend all the classes and workshops and learn how to throw a pot, operate a lathe, weld metal, paint,” Saltz said in the announcement. “My heart beats faster there. And sadder for paths not taken – but wildly in awe of.”
Of the awards, Anderson Ranch president and CEO Peter Waanders said, “Having Simone, Jerry and Roberta, all internationally recognized leaders in the art world, as our honorees, is thrilling as they have each spent time on campus. They know the magic that makes this such a special place. We look forward to a great season of art, art-making and big ideas here at the Ranch, and know our Annual Recognition Dinner will be the best yet.”
Proceeds from the event directly benefit Anderson Ranch’s educational programs. For information on tables and tickets, contact Hailey Walsh at 970-924-5067.