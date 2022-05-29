‘Angry but beautiful’

Some service-industry workers in Jackson, Wyoming, have started calling it “Aspen Hole.”
“Because it’s so expensive,” explained Bogan from behind the bar at Cafe Genevieve, bustling with the Mother’s Day breakfast crowd.
Local newspapers’ pages tell similar stories to the ones in the Roaring Fork Valley: a much-beloved high school football coach moving to a rival district because of unsustainable housing costs; county commissioners scrambling to convert a former assisted living center into emergency workforce housing; a three-bedroom condo that sold for $775,000 in 2021 selling for $1.5 million this year.
A quick weekend trip during the pre-summer high season felt warmly familiar, like spending time in Aspen during its May offseason. Hot spots were still crowded, but with happy exclamations between clearly local diners as they recognized each other from across the establishment. Mention you’re from Aspen visiting Jackson to explore how other mountain communities are feeling the crunch, though, and conversation quickly turns to housing prices, skyrocketing property taxes and the zero-sum game that short-term rentals have created between lodging for working residents and tourists.
“You guys get it,” one resident said over a beer at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, so named for the 1953 million-dollar insurance policy taken out by the watering hole’s then-proprietor after a gas explosion at the historic Jackson Square space.
Indeed, Aspenites do get it — as made particularly evident by the survey responses the Aspen Chamber Resort Association received when conducting research for what would become its destination management plan. The goal was to get 625 responses; 1,299 came flooding in during the open survey window, between July 20 and Aug. 6, 2021.
The takeaway? “We are beautiful but angry,” according to the “engagement and research findings” section of the 34-page destination plan. “With respect to tourism in the community, the majority of respondents did not believe that tourism in Aspen made them feel more connected to their community (63%). In addition, they did not believe they had a voice in Aspen’s tourism development decision,” the report details. “Over three-quarters of respondents agreed that tourism results in an increase in the cost of living, and they were predominantly neutral (leaning towards agreement) when asked if tourists in Aspen were a nuisance.”
When asked which single word best described the Aspen community, the No. 1 response, at 22.4%, was “touristy,” followed by “beautiful” at 18.9%. The next two words, the only others to garner more than 5% of responses, were “fake” (8.1%) and “in transition” (8%).
But, as ACRA’s Eliza Voss emphasizes, that state of transition, while accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been ongoing for years. Voss and her colleagues didn’t start laying the foundation for the destination management plan because of the global public health crisis — in fact, those efforts began in 2016. And, as highlighted in the plan’s research, “From 2000 to 2010, the average square footage of a home increased from 3,000 to 5,000 square feet.”
“All of these issues, though, were in place pre-COVID. We had housing issues, we had child care issues — the pandemic just exacerbated them,” Voss said. “And it still, a little bit, remains to be seen how that plays out. With international travel opening back up and being more accessible, it’ll be interesting to see how that all shifts. The people who moved to mountain towns for the pandemic, are they going to stay, or are they going to go back to a more urban location in the next two years? We don’t know.”
It’s that uncertainty that makes the Aspen Destination Management Plan, alongside the ACRA strategic plan, all the more important. Rather than saying if this, then that, the plan instead solidifies a set of values, a sort of North Star, that community leaders and stakeholders can follow to adjust their approaches as needed in a changing landscape, she continued.
“I feel like having a guiding document like that sets us up to be more mindful in our reaction to an exterior force like a pandemic,” Voss said. “We have these guiding values and principles … Having these plans in place helps you be mindful and not as reactionary to something that’s outside your control. That way, you still stay true to your core mission despite what economic macro factors are at play.”
One “silver lining” that did emerge from the pandemic, however, is a far more solidified sense of cooperation and collaboration among chambers, she noted. Chambers of commerce throughout the valley from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs to more regional partnerships, like the Mountain Chamber Alliance, are formalizing relationships.
“We all worked together in a way that hadn’t happened before because everyone was in the same soup trying to sort it out, so that really opened the door for some pretty productive collaborations to happen. I think the realization that this is really beneficial for everybody involved, so let’s not let that go away,” Voss said.
The Mountain Chamber Alliance is farther reaching, with members from Grand, Summit, Eagle, Routt, Chaffee, Lake, Garfield, Pitkin, Gunnison and San Miguel counties. That goal is more advocacy in nature, MCA Chair Angie Anderson — also the president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association — said.
“We’re all working on these same issues, why not come together in a more formal fashion and meet more regularly and discuss how we can share resources and ideas and issues that need to be elevated to the state legislature?” she posed.
And there’s strength in numbers when it comes to lobbying at the state level.
“We’ll be meeting regularly, and if something comes up that we need to write a letter or go testify or do something like that, we can do so on behalf of this Mountain Chamber Alliance, which includes all these various organizations,” she said.
Even though the conversations and research that have gone into these efforts have been years-long endeavors, the present moment seems to represent a sort of confluence, as several entities are undergoing similar work all at once.
“We’re just getting started — we just had some meetings to get organized; in the coming months, we plan to get our ducks in a row and be ready for the legislative session that starts in January,” Anderson said.
ACRA was putting the “finishing touches” on its destination management plan in late February; the MCA launched earlier this month. While other resort communities already have established destination management plans, others are actively working on their own. But across the board, there’s plenty of dialogue occurring, both between chambers, municipalities and in the private sector.
“I’m in conversations with Big Sky, Jackson Hole, Sun Valley,” Voss said. “All of these like places are in the same boat, literally. And I think it’s important to note that while these challenges, they feel very oppressive to Aspenites because we live in Aspen, all of these issues are being felt across the mountain West.”
Jackson, for instance, is midway through its own destination management plan development process. But the agency operating model in Jackson is different from that of Aspen, said Anna Olson, president and CEO of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Whereas ACRA serves as the hybrid chamber of commerce and destination management organization for Aspen, the Jackson Hole chamber operates independently from — but in close collaboration with — the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board, which comprises seven appointed members (four of which work in the hospitality industry, Olson emphasized).
“We do have long-standing service agreements to do elements of what would be called destination management — like visitor services, like event management — [but] we operate separately and independently,” she said.
It was the travel and tourism board that commissioned the destination management plan, Olson continued, but the endeavor is perfectly aligned with the chamber’s values, and the chamber is part of the 17-member steering committee for the plan development.
“We’re in the middle of it,” Olson said of the process. “We do not have the results in any shape or form yet — we’re about a third of the way through it. … We have membership just like all chambers, businesses — hospitality-based, many of them — but we definitely understand the needs of balancing the community, the resources and the economics of running a mountain town.”
Like any mountain resort town, there are shared struggles, but each community faces its own set of challenges, as well. In Jackson, for instance, it’s impossible to separate the town from Yellowstone National Park in the summers.
It makes a very different summer product than a traditional mountain town that is just looking at mountain experiences,” Olson said. “We are welcoming the world here. We understand that, we know that, we have to work together to manage that.
“We have the social issues of housing and transportation and mental health of our employees, which are very very strained,” she continued. “So this campaign is a logical step, and we’re obviously trying to work through that at the moment.”
Aspen, too, is in the early stages of implementing its plan — and a huge part of that is going to be community members taking ownership of what they can, however they can. At the individual level, that means continued engagement. ACRA leadership is thrilled by the outpouring of survey responses, for instance, and hopes that the same level of interaction continues moving forward.
“We are very appreciative that the community showed up and was engaged in this process, because that ultimately was what informed the plan,” Voss said.
And that feedback led to some tangible results — for instance, ACRA has moved away from advertising Aspen as a destination year-round, instead moving to protect the offseason break for locals. ACRA also developed the “Aspen Pledge,” a messaging device intended to better educate visitors. Aspects of the pledge include feeding a “sense of adventure, but never the wildlife” and hitting the slopes “without hitting other skiers.”
The idea, ACRA Communications Manager Alycin Becktesh said, is to make sure that people can come to Aspen ready to feel at home, including knowing how to operate the bear-safe trash bins.
But a chamber of commerce isn’t going to be able to combat some of these bigger-picture issues on its own. To that end, Voss has been in regular conversations with Aspen Skiing Co., which as the valley’s largest employer and tourism driver has ample opportunity to not only communicate with tourists but also new residents who move to the area as SkiCo employees.
“They are incorporating the Aspen Pledge into their summer pre-arrival emails with a link to our pledge landing page, which is wonderful. With them owning the Limelight and The Little Nell, we can also incorporate that to hotel guest stays as well,” Voss said of SkiCo. “They have the opportunity to provide employee training, which is something we’re talking about — where we need to not only educate our visitors but also our new residents. They have a very amazing venue to be able to do that for their new employees each season.”
Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications, said that while those conversations are still early, he’s looking forward to seeing where they lead.
“We’re still in the preliminary phases of this whole thing, but we have had both individual and group discussions with the chamber,” Hanle said.
While the specifics are still getting worked out, Hanle noted that the general idea of investing in sustainability for the community — beyond merely the environmental definition, but also the social and economic components. For instance, the resort company has already been involved with developing housing, such as its Willits development, The Hub, which also includes a child care center. And that investment is for more than just SkiCo employees, he noted. For instance, there are discussions occurring that may lead to SkiCo being involved with housing for teachers.
“There’s a desperate need for things … to keep teachers here, to have quality schools. And if we can be involved with that, it’s the same with child care. We’re expanding child care not just for our employees, but for the community,” he said.
SkiCo, too, is involved in multi-organizational discourse sharing best practices — including with Jackson Hole. When SkiCo was exploring building tiny homes, for instance, Jackson Hole reached out to talk about it, Hanle noted.
“We’ve always looked at sustainability as not just environmental but as community: How can we have a sustainable community, how can we have a lifestyle for everyone who works hard to be here and what ways can we help with that?” he said.
Of course, part of the challenge — for everyone — is an intentional shift in perspective. Things are hard, yes. But it’s not all doom and gloom.
“That’s the dream, right? To get rid of that toxic negativity,” Voss said. “It’s not all bad. We had a wonderful community outpouring for the high school boys basketball team, which felt like a wonderful reconnection post-COVID, but it was also good news.I think people got out and saw each other and were like, ‘It isn’t so bad here.’ I think we as citizens … have a responsibility to elevate that kind of positivity.”