What used to be a community Thanksgiving dinner featuring local produce as the main course has morphed into an event where locals can fill up a bag with farm-fresh vegetables and cook their own Turkey Day meals at home.
The Farm Collaborative hosted a food giveaway on Wednesday afternoon in the spirit of continuing community Thanksgiving meals in a COVID-era world. Community members were able to bring a bag to fill with fresh produce, bread and other farm-collected items from 12 local farms between Snowmass Village and Durango. Throughout the afternoon, Farm Collaborative, located off Highway 82 west of Woody Creek, gave away more than 400 bags of food to nearly 2,000 community members.
“The goal is to, one, raise awareness about local food, two, build community, and three, support our farmers,” said Cooper Means, director of agriculture at the Farm Collaborative. “All of the food here has been purchased at a market price from farmers, and they really love it because they’re kind of done with their season. They want to have their coolers emptied, and I come along and say, ‘Whaddaya got? I’ll take it.’”
Farm Collaborative picked up all of the food from the 12 farms in preparation for Wednesday’s event, and all of it was expected to be gone by the end of the day. In addition to tables full of free vegetables, the collaborative also sold packages of lamb raised at the farm itself, eggs and jars of pickles, tea and homemade soap.
The event was open to the public, but the collaborative also worked with partnering organizations to connect with underprivileged or disabled community members in need. In an effort to regulate the flow of people coming in to pick up their food, visitors were asked to make a reservation for a time to bring their bags to the farm. Means acknowledged that the reservation system wasn’t 100% foolproof, but that it did help with the pace of the event.
Overall, Means said the afternoon was a success. From potatoes to bread, the free items were in high demand. Nearly everything was grown in the Roaring Fork Valley, but some items had to be delivered from the North Fork Valley or Durango where there is more room to grow things.
“A lot of our squash comes from outside the valley,” Means said. “There’s not a whole lot that can’t be grown in the valley, or isn’t. A lot of the farms here are on the smaller end, so things like potatoes that have a lower price point are better grown in a place where you can do a larger scale.”
To inspire some locally made Thanksgiving dinner dishes, the collaborative also handed out recipe cards with ideas for tasty sides that can’t be found online or in a cookbook. Ideas ranged from daikon radish cakes, made with radishes from Wild Mountain Seeds in Carbondale, to a delicata skin-on-squash skillet, complete with local thyme, sage and rosemary. More recipes can be found on Edible Aspen’s website.
Volunteers said the point of the event was not to make money, but that did not deter visitors from stopping at the for-sale table. While most of the ingredients at the event could be found in some form for a lower price at a grocery store, Means said it’s important to support local farmers to enable them to continue to grow high-quality food.
“I would say be open to spending more for your food,” he said. “The reality of it is if we want to support our food system and support farming in the right way, it takes investing our money into that.”
With Thanksgiving a week away and most farming operations packed up for the winter, the giveaway event wrapped up the local produce shopping season. Until next year’s event, Means encouraged anyone interested in supporting local farms to continue looking for opportunities to buy local food at farmers’ markets or stands.
The Farm Collaborative, a nonprofit, also accepts donations at thefarmcollaborative.org.