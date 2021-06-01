The 6th Annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, meeting at North Star Nature Preserve’s South Gate parking lot and boat launch. Celebrating National Trails Day, the event is hosted by Erik Skarvan of Sun Dog Athletics “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School” and Pristine Riders, a local nonprofit combining cycling and cleaning up the environment.
“The volunteer litter cleanup along Highway 82 and our cherished local roadways is an ideal way to give back recognizing our amazing recreational opportunities including biking and hiking,” a Pristine Riders announcement said.
The event boosts awareness of environmental stewardship. In partnership with Colorado Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange safety vests & trash bags will be provided.
Registration and more information are available by contacting organizer Erik Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or (970) 925-1069.