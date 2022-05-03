The seventh annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event is being held at the North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The event is hosted by Sun Dog Athletics “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School” and Pristine Riders, a local nonprofit “combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment,” according to a news release.
“The all volunteer litter cleanup along Highway 82, the East of Aspen trail and local roadways is an ideal way to give back, recognizing and appreciating our pristine mountain environment and all it offers,” the release says, adding that the annual spring cleanup “boosts awareness of environmental stewardship, sharing this valuable message to inspire others to take part.”
Safety is another top-of-mind consideration at the event, and thanks to a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange vests and trash bags will be on hand for volunteers. Organizers recommend volunteers bring sun protection, long pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing in case of inclement weather.
In addition to CDOT, Trash Crush also enjoys relationships with the city of Aspen, Pitkin County Landfill, Silverpeak Grill and the Aspen Daily News as sponsors.
“The first 15 volunteers to sign up at sundog@sopris.net will receive a complimentary volunteer lunch alfresco courtesy of Silverpeak Grill,” the release notes, and Trashy Awards recipients can look forward to “special prizes.” More information and registration are available by contacting organizer Erik Skarvan by email or at 970-925-1069 — or on the Sun Dog Athletics or Pristine Riders Facebook pages.
Volunteers sought for countywide energy planning process
Garfield Clean Energy, CLEER and Xcel Energy are updating their countywide Energy Action Plan, and they’re looking for volunteers to help.
“Residents with an interest in energy policy are needed to serve on the energy planning team alongside energy experts, utility representatives and other stakeholders,” a CLEER press release explains.
The process involves a series of three planning sessions facilitated by Xcel’s Partners in Energy program. The sessions will be held in Glenwood Springs on May 11, June 15 and July 13. Each will last from 10 a.m. to noon, and lunch will be provided.
“The energy action plan, last updated in 2017, sets Garfield Clean Energy’s goals for increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy, and maps out steps for meeting the goals,” the release continues. “Conditions have changed significantly since the current plan was created, with dramatic declines in the cost of solar panels, adoption of aggressive renewable-energy targets and rapid growth in electric vehicles and charging stations.”
For more information, contact Christina Matzl at cmatzl@cleanenergyeconomy.net or 970-704-9200, ext. 1105.