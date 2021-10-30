Numerous Glenwood Springs residents recently found bright orange door hangers at their homes, encouraging them to vote “no” on two ballot issues related to the city’s airport.
Who paid for the flyers, let alone placed them on front doors throughout a city with nearly 10,000 residents, remains a mystery.
“In Colorado … you are required to put who paid for the election material on the election material,” Karl Hanlon, Glenwood Springs city attorney, said Friday. “I think the public would like to know who it was and that’s why Colorado presumably has the laws that it does. … We like to have transparent elections.”
The door hangers criticize city staff, city council and mostly ballot issues 2A and 2B.
As part of this Tuesday’s election, Glenwood Springs voters have been asked if they support a new property tax that would generate approximately $1.2 million annually for the next 20 years.
The tax revenue would go toward “maintaining and expanding” the airport’s existing facilities and the construction of “a tunnel under the airport to provide emergency egress from South Glenwood while maintaining the length of the runway,” according to ballot issue 2A.
The city has long hoped to complete its South Bridge project that would connect the west side of the Roaring Fork River to Highway 82 — a route deemed critical by city officials due to the increased risk of wildfires and limited evacuation routes available.
However, South Bridge’s proposed alignment overlaps with the city’s airport, putting those who want to see the runway stay open at odds with others who believe the infrastructure project must be completed sooner rather than later.
Building a tunnel underneath the airport would make the multimillion-dollar South Bridge project cost millions more, possibly derailing the project.
Ballot issue 2B asks Glenwood Springs voters if the city can increase its debt by up to $8 million — with a maximum repayment cost of up to $14 million — to fund South Bridge’s tunnel underneath the airport and possibly new hangars and fueling facilities, too.
Both questions made it onto this November’s ballot after a majority of council members supported them.
“Anytime where you bring uncertainty to who is saying what, and you don’t attribute a name or a group, I think it does a disservice to the entire debate, the entire conversation,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said Friday concerning the anonymous door hangers. “More important than finding out who broke the law and prosecuting that to the fullest extent, I think it’s more important that people feel like their elections aren’t being gamed.”
The airport’s supporters have alleged the city wants to see the runway shut down to accommodate South Bridge and worded both ballot issues in a way so that they would intentionally fail.
The door hangers placed throughout Glenwood Springs encourage residents to “vote no” on both issues and alleged city officials rejected hundreds of valid signatures on a recent citizen-led petition, which, had it been accepted and later approved, would have required a confirmatory vote from residents before the city could sell the airport property.
City officials have staunchly denied the allegations, saying several of the petition signatures weren’t valid and that City Clerk Ryan Muse was simply following state election laws. The city has pointed out that petitioners could have legally challenged Muse’s decision but chose not to.
Local optometrist Dr. Eric Strautman, who helped collect signatures for that rejected airport petition, said he did not know who put the door hangers up but didn’t disagree with its contents.
“What [the city] succeeded in doing was keeping our question off the ballot,” Strautman said, referring to the rejected citizen-led petition. “I think that probably made them panic a little bit so they threw together this insane tax ask and it’s like wrapped in airport wrapping paper but it has nothing to do with the airport.”
The door hanger says if ballot issues 2A and 2B fail, the city will use it as an excuse to close the airport and if they pass they will generate millions in unneeded taxes.
“That door hanger stuff, we had absolutely nothing to do with,” Strautman said. “I was surprised to see it too.”