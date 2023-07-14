The midvalley nearly had another wildland fire ripping up Basalt Mountain Thursday morning after a plastic container holding cigarette butts ignited on the deck of a house and spread, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the top of Pinon Drive.
“Firefighters could see the flames when they left the station,” Thompson said.
Pinon Drive acted as a firebreak and the firefighters confined the blaze to about one-quarter acre, but Thompson was counting the town’s blessings later in the morning.
“It did not cross the road. It was fortunate because we’d still be fighting it if it had,” Thompson said.
Another advantage was the timing. Winds were low and humidity was at a high point at that time in the morning. If the fire had broken out during the windier conditions at 3 p.m., for example, it likely would have jumped the road and caught knee-high, dried out cheat grass on fire and spread into surrounding piñon-juniper woods on the hillside.
“We would have had another big fire on Basalt Mountain,” Thompson said.
Two houses were in the area of the fire, the one where it originated and a neighboring place. The fire was close to where the town’s water tank is located and just above the Basberg condominiums.
Two calls came in to emergency dispatch regarding the fire. Thompson was uncertain if either of the calls came from the house where the fire originated. The department determined the cause was “human-caused carelessness in disposing of cigarettes.”
The battalion commander on duty at the time wrote in his notes that there was a plastic container full of cigarette butts on the deck of the house, according to Thompson. The container ignited roughly one hour after the latest smoldering butt was placed in it, the notes said. The breeze blew the fire away from the house — yet another lucky break.
Thursday morning’s wildland fire was the second close call in four days. On Sunday, a fire broke out in grass along Highway 82 one-half mile west of the El Jebel intersection, on the south side of the road. A berm prevented the fire from spreading onto the grounds of the Alpine Animal Hospital and surrounding properties, according to Thompson. The fire was extinguished without any damage.
The fire was believed to be human-caused. Thompson said he suspected a discarded cigarette, chains dragging from a vehicle or a piece of metal falling off a vehicle and producing a spark.
On Thursday he urged people to take extra care to avoid situations that could produce a wildland fire in rapidly drying conditions.