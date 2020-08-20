Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale had been set up as an evacuation center in the early stages of what’s being called the Red Canyon Fire — initially dubbed the Fisher Creek Fire — which broke out in the Spring Valley area on Wednesday afternoon.
However, just before 8 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the evacuation order impacting residences in High Aspen, Coulter Ranch and Homestead Estates — which were evacuated immediately, according to a Carbondale and Rural Protection District press release.
The department was called to the incident around 4 p.m., at which point the flames accounted for roughly 20 acres. By 7 p.m., it had grown to about 40 acres, but officials reported “excellent progress” in mitigating further spread of the fire.
“We’ve got folks responding on that fire from both the air and the ground,” said Brian Scott, public information officer for the incident. “I’ve not heard any inkling of a containment number, but I would think — optimistically — if it’s 40 acres, with all our aircraft and all our firefighters that were available for initial attack ... we’re hammering that thing. And a dozer line is being constructed. Night shift will be on scene. That tells me we’re going to have people there just to make sure nothing comes back to life if we put it out.”
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were working with Carbondale firefighters Wednesday evening to protect structures from the fire, as well as additional Grizzly Creek Fire resources.
Multiple Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters were deployed in the firefighting effort, as well as several single-engine air tankers, seven engines and a water tender from the Grizzly Creek Fire.
Officials determined Wednesday evening that the fire was caused by lightning. The near-record drought conditions in Colorado have created the perfect storm for quick-spreading wildfires with little options for effective suppression efforts. However, Scott remained hopeful Wednesday.
“With the engines out there, it doesn’t take long [to control the fire] — if you can get around 40 acres,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it will be excellent progress.”
A red flag warning was issued for Pitkin and Eagle Counties “for high winds and extreme fire conditions” at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, effective at 8 p.m., the National Multi-Agency Coordination Group, or NMAC, increased the national wildfire preparedness level to its highest tier.
“This is the highest level of wildland fire activity,” the NMAC website explains. “Several geographic areas are experiencing large, complex wildland fire incidents, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources. At least 80% of the country’s [incident management teams] and wildland firefighting personnel are committed to wildland fire incidents.”