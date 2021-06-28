Two mudslides each led to Interstate 70 closures in as many days over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m., a debris flow into No Name creek led to an hours-long I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon in both directions — by about 8 p.m., crews had managed to reopen eastbound lanes but westbound remained closed until after 10 p.m.
One day later, the Colorado Department of Transportation again had to close the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a second mudslide.
“The closure is between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero), with an additional closure point at Exit 87 (West Rifle). Crews are continuing to assess the slide and current weather, in order to determine what is required to safely clear the mudflow and reopen to eastbound and westbound traffic,” explains a CDOT media advisory released Sunday at about 6:45 p.m. “Early reports are that the debris field is approximately 80 feet wide and up to 5 feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slide.”
Like on Saturday, the recommended alternate route during Sunday’s closure was using CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then down CO 9 to Silverthorne. Independence Pass is still available to westbound motorists, the advisory notes.
The second mudslide led to an extension of the already in-place water restrictions set by the city of Glenwood Springs, initially from Sunday to Tuesday, until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Those restrictions were established in order to allow city officials time and bandwidth to clear turbidity — that is, visible cloudiness or haziness in water due to a large number of particles, akin to smoke in the air.
“To reiterate, these water restrictions are not because of availability of water or our general water supply,” a Sunday city of Glenwood Springs press release emphasized. “These are emergency precautions in response to a massive rain event that caused a heavy debris flow on Saturday ... into the city’s water system and slowed down our existing infrastructure.”