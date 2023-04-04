One of the biggest public works projects in the history of Basalt is under scrutiny for how it will affect parking in a town that some people feel already faces a shortage of spaces.
The Midland Avenue Streetscape project won’t eliminate spaces overall but will shuffle spots and replace diagonal with parallel parking in the downtown core.
“If you draw a circle around the entire downtown area, there’s no net loss,” said Mayor Bill Kane.
There is a reduction of spaces in the two-block area where many downtown shops and restaurants are located. That’s a concern for some business operators and their supporters. Town resident Ted Guy has contended in public forums that the Midland project will make a bad parking problem even worse. Reducing parking in the core will force elderly diners and others to reconsider visiting Basalt, he said.
Basalt currently has between 328 and 344 parking spaces on the public streets in and around the core, including Midland Avenue, Midland Spur to the west and Two Rivers Road from the bridge over the Frying Pan River on the east to the Roaring Fork Conservancy to the west. The number is difficult to pinpoint because of the hodgepodge parking arrangement where the old recycling area was located on the west end of Midland Spur.
Basalt Planning Director Michelle Thibeault broke down the existing parking by area and compared it to the proposed parking in the project.
Midland Spur, the short street where the Sunday Market is located during summers, currently has roughly 60 parking spaces. The first phase of the Midland Avenue Streetscape project is underway and will boost the total on Midland Spur to 96 spaces.
“All of the parking (on Midland Spur) becomes angle parking,” Thibeault said.
Two Rivers Road from Free Range Kitchen to the Roaring Fork Conservancy currently has 98 spaces. That will increase to between 103 to 108 spaces, on both sides of the road, depending on how final design issues shake out.
Parking on Two Rivers Road from its intersection with Midland Avenue to the Frying Pan River Bridge will remain unchanged at 60 spaces.
The Midland Avenue core from Alpine Bank/Heirlooms to Basalt Mountain Inn currently has 61 spaces and will decrease to 42. The east side of Midland Avenue, from CCY Architects to the intersection with Homestead Driver currently has 49 spaces and will end up with between 41 and 49, according to Thibeault.
When the Midland project is completed in 2024, Basalt will have roughly 342 spaces and possibly as many as 355, according to the town’s numbers.
Thibeault conceded the project might not be to the liking of people who want to park right in front of the business establishment they are visiting. However, the extra spaces on Midland Spur are less than three blocks from the east end of Midland Avenue, she noted.
“They’re just moved a couple hundred feet to the Spur,” she said.
The first phase of the Midland Avenue Streetscape is underway with the makeover of Midland Spur. The spur will be completed by late June.
Parallel parking was selected in the core to create more pedestrian space on wider sidewalks and because it will provide more effective traffic calming, Thibeault said. Some businesses that want to expand into the public right-of-way, like they did during the pandemic, will be able to do so without reducing parking, she said. In addition, it provides more places for pedestrians to linger. The sidewalks are so narrow now that someone on foot has to yield when encountering other walkers.
Kane also noted that the south side of Midland Avenue has never had a continuous, cohesive sidewalk. In addition, storm water can pool in spots on Midland Avenue because of poor drainage and there is one spot in particular on the existing southside sidewalk where water collects, freezes during winter and creates a hazard.
He said he doesn’t view the changes as all that drastic. Carbondale’s downtown has thrived for years while relying on parallel parking. In Aspen, parking near destinations can be nearly impossible yet it’s not a barrier for the restaurants and other businesses.
Guy is frustrated because he feels the town council hasn’t placed enough importance on parking in the core. He said his interpretation of the town code indicates the Basalt Center Circle project, where the old Clark’s Market was located, was approved without adequate parking. Kane denied the allegation and noted the Basalt Center Circle is a transit-oriented development designed to get people out of their vehicles and onto public buses. The project wouldn’t have been approved without adequate parking, he said.
Several speakers contended during the review of the 65 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of grocery-oriented space in Basalt Center Circle that the project would place additional pressure on downtown parking.
Guy said an inadequate amount of parking in the core is going to affect residential streets such as Homestead Drive and Swinging Bridge Lane. People will park in those adjacent streets out of desperation to get close to the core.
Already in the busy summer tourism time, parking spaces are filled at times in morning and afternoons. It’s slightly more adequate in the evening because the Alpine Bank parking lot is available.
“To me the parking is deeply essential,” he said.
Guy said he is part of a group that wants the town to reconsider the design and go either fully or partially to angle parking rather than all parallel parking in the core. To him, sacrificing angle parking for wider sidewalks isn’t worth the trade.
Kane said the Midland Avenue Streetscape project will upgrade downtown when finished in 2024 without sacrificing its historic nature or its “cute” attributes. The mayor recalled that he was the city of Aspen’s project manager for the creation of the Hyman and Cooper Avenue pedestrian malls in the mid-1970s.
Businesses were convinced closing the streets to vehicles would doom them, but it attracted people. Basalt is working to make Midland Avenue more inviting to pedestrians while maintaining a highly functional roadway, he said.
“I think it’s going to be a more friendly downtown,” Kane said.