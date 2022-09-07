The third time was not the charm for some sort of resolution in the case against Robert Marlow, who in April was found guilty of attempted sexual assault.
On Tuesday, Pitkin County District Court Judge Seldin continued Marlow’s sentencing hearing — the third time he’s done so since the originally scheduled sentencing on June 21. This time, it was because of a motion filed by the defense on Thursday, before the Labor Day weekend, arguing that the state of Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing structure that is applied in sex offense cases violates Marlow’s constitutional rights.
“It is not my intent to cause another continuance, but — I understand — and again, we are talking about the rest of Mr. Marlow’s life,” public defender Scott Troxell said during Tuesday’s hearing.
Seldin made clear he didn’t take that charge lightly.
“Believe me, the solemnity of that is not lost on the court — at all,” he said.
It also wasn’t lost on Seldin the likelihood of a successful appeal of any sentence he imposed if he didn’t give more time for all parties to fully consider the arguments maintained in the latest motion, which, among other things, argues that Marlow’s Eighth and 14th Amendment rights may be violated by an indeterminate sentence.
Because a jury found Marlow, 41, guilty of attempted sexual assault with force, a class 4 felony, he faces an indeterminate sentencing per Colorado statute, because his sex offense was deemed to be done with force. While the presumptive range of penalties is to serve between two and six years in the state Department of Corrections — the exact number of which Seldin will determine when he does sentence Marlow — he also could be subject to lifelong supervision.
“I do think this is a complex issue that is difficult to discern at this point, as we’re also dealing with his probation eligibility, and certainly whether a punishment is cruel and unusual, as applied … I think these are valid constitutional issues in this case,” Troxell said.
Pitkin County District Attorney Don Nottingham disagreed with the defense’s assessments made in its most recent motion. He said while he hadn’t had the opportunity to fully brief the motion, he didn’t need to in order to argue against its merits, citing the very case law mentioned in the motion as actually advantageous to the prosecution in this instance.
And while Nottingham continued by saying he wouldn’t be surprised if an appeal to sentencing was made on grounds of ineffective assistance by counsel, he didn’t think the effort would be successful — again, citing the case law referenced in the defense’s motion.
It wasn’t the first time in Marlow’s case that the defense and prosecution have gone back and forth over motions protecting the defendant’s rights. In November 2021, roughly three months after the July 7 incident, Seldin denied a motion by the defense to suppress comments he made to Aspen police officers who interrogated him in his Basalt home. In that motion, the defense maintained that Marlow’s Miranda rights had been violated.
Marlow was arrested July 9, 2021, after he held a woman against the wall of a bathroom at a downtown Aspen restaurant and bar with his pants undone and told her, “You’re not going anywhere” at about 1 a.m. on July 7.
Marlow told police and has testified that he was intoxicated — including from cocaine use — and doesn’t remember the details of the night other than he was “somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be.” He also told APD investigators, as shown on body-camera footage, that “a girl turned around and started screaming.” Security footage from the establishment recorded the victim’s screams and shows her running from the bathroom back to the main bar area.
“Counsel asserts that the testimony at trial was clear that Mr. Marlow was highly intoxicated, never touched any of the victim’s intimate parts and that the victim did not sustain any physical injuries,” the defense’s Thursday motion reads. “Yet for this act, he now faces life in prison.”
Nottingham contended Tuesday that the court wasn’t constitutionally required to even consider the defense’s motion based on its late filing and failure, in his estimation, to prove its arguments beyond a reasonable doubt.
“And that proof is sorely lacking,” he said, adding that there is a victim awaiting closure of the case and that indeterminate sentencing does not necessarily mean Marlow would face a lifetime of incarceration; it would be up to the state parole board.
Still, Seldin continued the sentencing hearing to Oct. 4.