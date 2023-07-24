A free film screening coming to the Isis Theatre Monday, July 31, aims to be a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust amidst rising global antisemitism.
The University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, an organization that looks to create Holocaust awareness through first-hand testimony from survivors, is collaborating with Aspen Film to present “Remember This,” the story of Jan Karski, a courier for the Polish Underground resistance during World War II, delivering eyewitness accounts of the atrocities of the Nazis to the Allied Nations, but was “ignored,” according to the film’s biography of him.
“Karski played a pivotal role in trying to draw the world’s attention to the horrors of the Holocaust as they were happening,” Robert Williams, executive director of USC Shoah Foundation, said via Zoom Friday. “The film really goes into Karski’s perspective on how he tried dealing with these issues, the importance of dealing with these issues and that has particular resonance today in a world of rising antisemitism, rising distortion of the Holocaust.”
A study published by the Anti-Defamation League in March tracked 3,697 antisemitic incidents in 2022, including harassment, vandalism and assault. It was the highest annual count in the study’s history, beginning in 1979, and a 36% increase from 2021.
Williams, who joined the foundation in October, said the answer of why antisemitism is on the rise is a complicated one, but much of it stems back to the convenience, historically, for society to attribute its struggles to the Jewish population leading up to the Holocaust. In the following decades, it became socially unacceptable, but as the 1930s and ’40s fall farther into history. the lessons learned become more abstract.
One of the ways the Shoah Foundation combats this is through awareness via first-hand testimony: Last year’s Foundation visit to Aspen brought a holographic display of Holocaust survivors in an interview setting, prompted by audio to play recordings of answers to thousands of questions. The project, known as “Dimensions in Testimony,” in essence allowed visitors to have conversations with Holocaust survivors even if they had since passed.
This year, “Remember This” doesn’t bring the same interactive experience directly with a survivor but follows the same train of thought: testimony is key.
“In a lot of ways, testimony is the entree to deeper understanding,” Williams said before gesturing to his shelves of literature in his Zoom background. “When you hear it straight from somebody who experienced it, it projects the reality of what happened in a way that most of what’s behind me does not because you have a living, breathing person giving you her or his experience.”
The film is built from the one-man-show stage play of the same name, following a similar format with David Strathaim as Karski and reenacting parts of his story like surviving the Blitzkrieg, escaping a Gestapo prison and bringing eyewitness reports to the Allied Nations.
Following the screening of the film will be a panel discussion with Williams, the film’s producer Eva Anisko, co-director and co-writer Derek Goldman, political counselor on Jewish Affairs for the Polish embassy Adrian Chrobot, and Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel.
The USC Shoah Foundation hosts a “near-annual” summer program in Aspen as several members of its executive board live in Aspen either full or part-time, namely Melinda Goldrich.
The screening begins at 6:45 p.m. on July 31 at Isis Theatre. There is no cost to attend. RSVPs are required and can be made through sfi.usc.edu/events/join-us-special-screening-remember. The website requests RSVPs be made by Friday.
After the war, Karski came to the United States and earned a doctorate at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He taught in its School of Foreign Service for 40 years. Karski died in 2000.