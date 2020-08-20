The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board met in public on Wednesday for the first time since the ssudden departure of Executive Director Mike Kosdrosky a week ago. Kosdrosky has long cited need for restructuring the management of the housing authority and several members of the public and board agreed.
The governance of APCHA was changed last year to include elected officials from Aspen and Pitkin County serving on the board along with volunteer citizens. Previously, the board was comprised only of volunteer residents.
Former APCHA board member and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners candidate Chris Council spoke during public comment, saying he was adamantly opposed to the new governance from its inception.
“The current structure of having elected officials from the county and the city creates inherent conflicts of interest,” he said.
Council cited public comments made by Kosdrosky against his requirement of reporting to the Aspen city manager, as stipulated by the governance agreement, as well as carrying out the will of the APCHA board. He said Kosdrosky’s predecessor, Tom McCabe, resigned for similar reasons.
“The last two directors have left their position due to the same dispute over governance, with the unelected city manager usurping their authority over the organization in several instances,” Council said.
APCHA board member Carson Schmitz, one of three voting members of the board representing the public and appointed by the elected officials, also called out the mixed signals the executive director is expected to follow.
“Just imagine a job with several bosses and one gives you direction and the other writes you a corrective action for doing what the former asked,” he said. “ I’d appreciate it if someone could explain the need for this board if an unelected official’s opinion so easily trumps the desires of this board.”
Schmitz expressed disappointment that board chair John Ward was not consulted during Kosdrosky’s resignation process. In November, the APCHA board attempted to place a clause into the intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city requiring the chair to be involved in matters of the director’s employment. The board does not have any authority to change the IGA however, and the city and county governing bodies did not adopt that clause.
While the board’s primary purpose is to direct policy with regard to the affordable housing program, Schmitz said the role feels weak without being involved in bigger conversations.
“If this board does not have a say in as disruptive of a decision as the departure of the executive director, who is responsible for executing the policy it determines? Then it cannot control its own efficacy and it calls into question the need for this board at all,” he said.
He pointed to other local public institutions such as the Aspen School District, the Aspen Fire Protection District and Aspen Valley Hospital, all which receive public funding through taxes and are directed by elected boards.
“Each election, much lip service is given to the importance of housing. APCHA is either our most valuable community asset, or it’s not, and actions speak louder than words,” Schmitz said. “Because we value our schools, our fire department, and our hospital, we place elected members of the community on boards to oversee those entities where the director is accountable to the board. It’s time we place the same value on our housing.”
Rachel Richards has long been an elected official in the city and county and currently serves on the APCHA board as an alternate representing the city council. She pushed back on the idea of an independent housing authority.
The county and the city work together to fund new housing developments. Richards said breaking the housing department out into its own authority would mean severing that financial assistance.
“Do not expect the city and the county to continue to fund an organization that they have no control over,” she said. “Go down that road, but I am not going down that road with you.”
She said she supported the current IGA, which requires a five-year strategic plan as well as an annual work plan that is approved by the full elected bodies of the county and the city.
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott stood by her authority per the IGA to oversee personnel matters of the APCHA staff. She told the board they will be involved in the process for seeking Kosdrosky’s replacement.
“We look forward to bringing to the board a new leader that you feel will help meet your needs to implement your strategic plan,” Ott said.
A survey will be given to board members, APCHA staff and perhaps county representatives asking for their desired qualities in the next leader.
“That will be the first blush that we take to understand, how aligned or unaligned are these operational stakeholders,” she said. “It’s a starting point.”
In the interim, in consultation with County Manager John Peacock, Ott assigned new assistant city manager Diane Foster to oversee APCHA, saying that 90% of her time will be devoted to housing.
Foster told the board that she will physically be in the APCHA office as she works to get up to speed on the program.
“I tend to work around 60 hours a week and this is absolutely my priority,” Foster said.
She has known about APCHA in city visits from her time as Park City city manager, when she took back lessons she learned from Aspen to her town.
“This is long known as one of the premier programs in the nation,” she said.
She said the a top priority remain the creation of the HomeTrek system, a way of digitizing all that APCHA does, including allowing for online applications when residents are interested in entering the program. Secondly, she said she will work to assist the board in achieving their strategic goals.
“I’ve let staff know we do not want to slow down one bit,” Foster said.