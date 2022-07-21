The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board of Directors spent its Wednesday meeting discussing whether to boost the area median income the entity considers in an attempt to align income categories and pay increases that many workers are receiving in the wake of inflation.
APCHA currently uses 100% of the AMI for a four-person household to set income limits, according to a memorandum from staff. APCHA proposed a one-time increase of 10% across the system and asked the board to provide feedback on whether to bring the item back for a first reading.
“AMI is a complicated topic,” said Bethany Spitz, deputy director of housing compliance, noting that the metric was a central factor considered during the June 1 APCHA board meeting, as well. “We specifically are bringing this up because when we talked about the 120 to 150 increase for our rental requalifications… one of you said, what about the new people? What about folks that are just trying to get in the system — because this is only addressing our requirements, and so this looks at the bigger picture and addresses both new applicants and those that are requalifying.”
AMI is defined as the midpoint of a region’s income distribution and is published annually by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for each county, according to the memo. Pitkin County’s median income is currently at $108,000 — just below Eagle County, at $111,800, and above Garfield County, at $94,200. APCHA could use the AMI of all three counties, the memo explains, which would amount to $104,666, but staff felt that it would be more appropriate to consider Pitkin County specifically.
At the top of the list sat Denver County, with a median income of $117,200.
It’s a surprising data point that led board members to ask where the HUD data came from, saying they were confused by the rankings.
“I think if we were looking at the mean, Pitkin would be at the top, way above Denver,” said board member Francie Jacober, noting the mathematical difference between a middle point and an average. “I just think because of the median, it changes how it looks.”
If approved, the 10% increase would apply at point-of-qualification for both ownership and rental units. According to the memo, as of July 1, there are currently 509 approved applications in the system and 70 application categories would be adjusted to become a lower category. In other words, 13.8% of current applications would be impacted.
Spitz said the 10% number was reached when staff sat down and looked at the number of Pitkin County residents who are getting raises, which is increasing. From May 2021 to May 2022, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 8.6% — the largest 12-month inflation recorded since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
So as workers across the county receive raises, many APCHA residents are having trouble requalifying for their income category and are given one year to meet their income limits again or try to find alternative housing. Jacober said that in those cases, raising rents could help because it would help residents meet their income category requirements.
Board member Rachel Richards added that she is hoping to see better equity in the system.
“I want better equity within the rent. We should be able to figure out a system that’s forgiving,” she said. “I’d rather lower the rent for the other people, too, than say, ‘You can earn well above our limits and it’s always OK and we’re not going to charge you anymore, but your neighbor who — we’re not going to lower their rent.’ I can’t see that.”
Board members discussed whether adjusting the categories would make more sense and ultimately asked staff to bring back more information at a future meeting. Spitz said that staff would experiment with different AMI numbers and categories for the board to revisit in the near future.
The board will meet next on Aug. 17.