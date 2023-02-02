The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors considered a new grant program on Wednesday that would assist homeowners with making essential capital repairs on their homes.
The board last discussed the proposal on Dec. 14 and was supportive of including non-emergency essential repairs and the potential addition of a way to test homeowners’ financial need and provide some assistance to those who could not afford the repairs without an owner match. Recipients would receive a $5,000 grant for necessary repairs.
On Wednesday, staff proposed using the program to respond to all types of essential repairs such as an inoperable furnace or water heater, roofing or flooring hazards or septic system issues. Housing Policy Analyst Liz Axberg also suggested expanding the program from within city of Aspen limits to all APCHA ownership properties in Pitkin County, given that both the city and the county have agreed to consider contributing funding, and awarding assistance on a tiered system instead of testing homeowners’ financial means.
“Staff decided that means testing didn’t really seem like something we would be able to add into the pilot program, mostly just due to current capacity constraints and the goal of a pilot program, but we are proposing a system of tiered assistance,” Axberg said. “Basically, owners would requalify so that we were offering assistance based off the category that they’re requalifying at, not the category of the home they originally qualified at.”
Under the proposed system, owners who requalified under Category 1 would need to pay 0-5% of the total cost of the repair, Category 3 owners would need to pay 15% and Category 5 owners would pay 50%. Axberg added that it should be clear that the program would only go toward necessary repairs.
“I think that’s why it’s important that we define what an essential repair is,” she said. “For example, if maybe that broken window in your house that you can’t afford to fix impacts the health and safety of residents in the home, then yeah, it qualifies.”
Board members were supportive of the idea of the program but had several questions and concerns about when it should be launched. Board Chair Carson Schmitz said he wanted the purpose of the program to be clear, otherwise the money may be better spent somewhere else.
“What are we trying to figure out? Because it’s going to be successful. People will want free money,” he said. “I guess I just sort of look at this and I don’t really understand what the purpose is, because if it’s to help low-income people, well, we’re going Category 5, 50%, and Category 5 is not [low-income].”
Board member Rachel Richards also raised concerns, suggesting that people who enter into the program should agree to forgo their appreciation for a year or so, so that the program can make its money back. She also said she wanted to be sure that the grants were going toward necessary maintenance instead of projects.
“If you’re putting public money in at this level, I want to make sure it’s not an aesthetic improvement,” she said. “I think we’re going to need to coordinate this at some level.”
Board members also supported narrowing the program to a smaller group of homeowners as opposed to all of APCHA’s ownership units. They considered limiting it to categories 1 and 2, or by necessity of the emergency repair. Ultimately, they supported more discussion before launching the program.
“There’s value to it and look, it’s not as if anybody here is asking for $1 million worth of funding from either board,” Richards said. “It’s a reasonable amount to start a pilot program, but it does need a little further flushing out and refinement.”
APCHA staff will return to the board at a future meeting with more information for further discussion.